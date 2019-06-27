What you need to know before becoming a florist

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Florists are artistic people who also love to come up with the new creative designs, bouquets and make others happy. As a florist, you get to be a part of people’s most important moments and events, you get to meet all kinds of different people, and you’ll be surrounded by flowers. If that sounds appealing, then you’re on the right track. However, there is another side of floristry that you don’t get to see often. Even though the majority of the work you get to do as a florist is nice and appealing, another part is a bit messier. Today we’re going to talk about what it takes to be a florist and how can you take the first step into your career as one.

It’s not all about arranging pretty flowers

Of course, your main occupation would be to work with people and help them with choosing the perfect flowers for different occasions and making stunning arrangements for them, but there is also a lot of dirty work. Sometimes you’ll need to remove thousands of thorns from roses, or deal with really old flowers, or figure out a way to help your flowers survive through the winter. This is a job you can do if you truly love it because otherwise, you won’t last a year.

Also, as a florist, you can’t just make a bouquet that someone asked for and hand it over, but you have to be able to help your customers with their decision, you have to understand what they want, and you have to make sure they leave happy. You’re guiding them through the whole process of searching, creating, and selling. If you’re in need of inspiration, just at a look here and you’ll instantly remind yourself why you were interested in this profession in the first place.

Furthermore, sometimes you’ll be required to work really long hours. In peak seasons, you might feel exhausted, but if you’re truly in love with your job, you’ll be able to handle it.

You have to possess certain personality traits:

• Creativity – you will be creating something beautiful, colorful, and intriguing. It needs to look good and it needs to make customers happy. So, you need to be inventive and creative!

• Communication Skills – it’s not all about being able to make beautiful arrangements. You will have to deal with all sorts of people on a daily basis and having good communication skills will not only make your business grow faster, but it will make your work a lot easier as well. Patience and understanding are crucial traits every good florist needs to possess.

• Be able to work under pressure – sometimes you won’t have a lot of time to complete an arrangement and you will have to work fast and be able to organize your time properly. If you’re unable to finish your arrangements on time, your clients will be highly disappointed and with time, you’ll lose many of your customers.