When and Why Should We Use Conditioners and Masks

All of us use conditioners today. But what makes a conditioner good for your hair? One of the things more and more women understand today is that there are cosmetic products out there that include harmful ingredients. The first thing to consider when buying any conditioner is the ingredients.

Use only hair care products that include naturally-driven ingredients, like those from Dianella. The company is dedicated to providing the best hair care possible for all hair types. If you want to learn more about conditioners, their ingredients, and how to use them, keep reading this article.

Conditioners are among the most complex hair products – it is not always clear when to use, how to use, and which one to use. While the conditioner you use depends a lot on the structure of your hair, here are a few things you need to know before applying this product to your hair.

We should choose the conditioner based on the texture of your hair. If it is thin, choose a product that adds volume. If the hair is thicker, you should focus on a formula with fewer oils.

Using Conditioner before or after Shampooing?

Did you know that using conditioner before shampooing can increase hair volume? Keep in mind that the conditioner can never be fully rinsed off, if used after shampooing, which makes the hair heavier, reducing its volume. So, applying conditioner before shampooing can turn out to be a great trick for adding extra volume.

Keep in mind that you should not use conditioner at the roots of the hair. It doesn’t matter what type of conditioner you use. You should always apply from the middle of the hair towards the ends.

Why should you avoid applying it to the roots? Well, it will reduce your hair volume and make your hair look flat. Some products can damage the scalp. There are harmful, silicone-based products that can deprive your hair of natural nutrients. To protect your hair and scalp, always choose products that do not contain silicone.

Colored Hair

It is recommended for colored hair to use a hair mask. For colored and treated hair, deep nourishment is vital. For colored hair, along with the conditioner, you should also use masks so that your hair is well hydrated and the color stays longer.

Although most of us think we know everything about hair care, there are some tricks that we’ve never come across. Take, for example, the conditioner and hair mask – what to use, when, how, and why?

Here’s another useful tip: Different products have different effects, and after prolonged exposure to sunlight, pool chlorine, and salty seawater, it is vital to give your hair the nourishment and treatment that it got used to before the summer so that you can prepare for fall and have a shiny, beautiful hair in the colder seasons. Hair tends to get more dry in the winter.

What Is the Conditioner Exactly?

The function of the conditioner is to restore the hair. It softens, nourishes, protects, retains moisture, and facilitates combing and styling. After washing your hair with shampoo, a hair conditioner is the next necessary step in the regular ritual of proper hair care. We apply it on the edges because they are usually the most damaged, and we avoid contact with the scalp (so that the hair does not become “heavy” and lose its shape). We choose it according to the specifics of the hair – curly, tangled, dyed, dry, oily, damaged, etc. For every problem – there is a solution like natural formulas and vitamin-packed active ingredients, for example. Hair care products with Blueberry extract is a vitamin boost for any hair type. On average, the conditioner stays on the hair for 3-5 minutes, then you can rinse out with cool, warm, or cold water.

What Is a Mask?

The mask is something like a concentrated conditioner. It penetrates deep into the structure of the hair and scalp and reaches as far as the follicles. It moisturizes and nourishes with vitamins and minerals, restores hair shine, and strengthens its structure. Unlike the conditioner( serving as permanent care), the mask is used on average once a week (or once every two weeks), depending on specific needs. Although there are masks for almost all hair types, they are most effective for dry and damaged hair.

If your hair is oily, make sure that the product does not come into contact with the scalp to avoid extra oiliness. Always follow the instructions on the package and apply the mask as specified by the manufacturer.

To Sum Up the Main Differences

The conditioner is used regularly after each shampooing. The masks are enough to use once a week. While the conditioner is applied only on the locks (or the ends of the hair), masks provide maximum effect when applied from root to tip (unless your hair is oily). Masks are designed for deep care, long-term regenerate or nourish severely damaged hair. The regenerator aspect of the mask works superficially. It “acts” instantly and only temporarily improves the appearance and condition of the hair. Conditioners soften the hair instantly, unlike the masks (which work over a long time).

The conditioner works quickly and can be washed off in just three minutes, while the mask requires a little more time, usually up to half an hour.