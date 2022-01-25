What do you guys do when you’re sitting ideally at home? Well, my favourite thing is to go out and enjoy any free time I get from my daily chores. But when you’re talking about going abroad to a new beautiful city like Paris, the first thing you should do is take some tour guidance. The best way to learn about a place that you want to visit is to take a walking tour class.

Majority of bloggers, writers, and other social media websites provide great details about different places that they’ve visited. Collecting all that information of Paris along with pictures and putting some guidelines for sound travelling, we have created 7 best walking tours in Paris. This article will provide you details about the Paris walking tour in a more entertaining and enlightening way. Walking tours are very budget-friendly and help in enjoying your trip to the fullest.

1. Visit popular places in one go

Visiting popular sites of the city should be one’s priority if you have just landed in Paris for the first time. This tour is all about hitting the huge parisian landmarks. Because once you go back to your respective cities, people would instantly ask for Eiffel tower pictures. So, you have to be quick to roam around these places led by your guide who has experience and is capable of informing you more about it. Better visit places like the Arc de Triomphe or Notre-Dame and don’t forget to capture those unforgettable views.

2. Free City Tour

Free walking tour is less expensive compared to a luxurious one. You only gotta pay what you like to pay. There are several free-tour companies that offer exceptional tours and services to help you get familiar with Paris, the city of lights. With pocket-friendly general tours, they also offer specialised tours so you can roam around neighbourhoods as well. For instance, a Latin quarter tour can manifest some most famous landmarks in Paris. Free city tours are worth experiencing at least once in a lifetime so do not ever miss any opportunity if you get one!

3. Satisfy yourself with mouth watering Food

Only foodie people know how rare it is to find best yet mouth watering food in another city or country. Since Paris never fails to attract tourists with its beauty, so does never disappoint with the local food. A local plate of food in Paris is not less than tasting heaven. When you walk across the streets, you will know how all these confectionery, sweets, or food correlates with its history. Your guide makes you learn about all those and gets you to the best known places to fulfil your appetite.

4. Explore Paris by midnight

What’s the purpose of the city of lights when you could not be able to watch it by midnight? As long as Paris gets dark, the lights surrounding this city screams the vibrance of its beauty. When you walk along the courtyard, around the seine of the Louvre, it excites your walking tour to the extent. Discover the magical stories behind each monument. At night time, the trip goes on as you make your route through Montmartre. By passing some of Paris’s best-known places, you will also come across Pigalle district and Moulin Rouge, this way you realise you are at its finest.

5. Catch sight of Paris Street Art

Street art is something that does not require your time especially to look at. For something mesmerising and a little less touristy, take a minute to admire its beauty at the walls and nowhere across the city. Your guide will take you along and show you the best and most amazing artwork of anonymous yet known artists and he or she will take you to even neighbourhoods. If you are on a walking tour or any specialised one, get proper guidance from rewindstories.com, It will not only help you behold the beautiful street art but also provides the best local guides.

6. Enjoy a Paris Bar Crawl

Ever heard about the Paris Bar Crawl? It is one of the most popular traditional trends that all the visiting people absolutely love about Paris. Even if you have no clue about what’s a Paris Bar Crawl, you can take a guess by looking at the name. Just like the name suggests, a Paris Bar Crawl means people would go visit a bar or pub in Paris and crawl onto the bar counter. They like to sing, dance and joke on the bar counter, using it as a stage. Without being shameful or shy, people enjoy themselves laughing and singing at a Paris Bar Crawl. It’s very common in the majority of the pubs in Paris.

No wonder why night time in Paris always looks like a wild roller coaster ride in every pub and local bar. While on a standard walking tour, you’re offered to check three bars and also a club to see what the Paris nightlife fuss is all about.

If you’re an antique fan or a fashionista, you must want to see the true cultural values of Paris on your visit. Even after many moderations and structural advancements, Paris has kept its cultural designs from the 20th century. For our vintage lovers, we continue the tour to one of the famous eateries in Paris, Coco Chanel cafe. The cafe is known for making the most delicious hot chocolate that you’ll ever taste. Moving on you’ll also visit the vintage shop nearby where you can win yourself some actual old-school Chanel if you’re lucky.

See The Real Beauty With Fat Tire Bicycle Tour

Another interesting thing about Paris is the way you enjoy the views which Paris has to offer. The best way to absorb the beauty of Paris is by using a Fat Tire bicycle. With no noise pollution and easy riding instructions, we also take you on a visit where you can enjoy a fat tire bicycle tour. Such bike tours are known for their sound tranquil experience where you get to see the streets and sidewalk of Paris, France. I’ll recommend you pick a weekend to enjoy a fat tire bicycle tour because holidays are always the most fun days to take a ride. You’ll see new things, meet new people and take a tour to the busy markets as well. You can also go visit popular parks like the Monet’s Garden.