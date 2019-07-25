Tech to Keep Your Cooks Cooking: Employee Scheduling Software

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It feels like every week new technology emerges that dazzles and impresses us, but that doesn’t mean we need to adopt it all. Technology is only useful if it helps us to accomplish our goals, makes life easier, and improves our business’s operations.

For many small- and medium-sized restaurants owned by millennials, the technological solution they’re increasingly turning to is employee scheduling software, which is specifically designed to make restaurants easier to run. Here are a few ways this software can help keep your cooks cooking, as well as freeing up all your restaurant staff to focus on tasks where they’re most needed.

Great Schedules, Quickly

Like the name suggests, employee scheduling software makes schedules all your staff will love in far less time than it would otherwise take, as much as 80% less time in fact. This is one major way it spares them from time-consuming tasks, so they can concentrate on their specialty.

It also makes their life easier: rather than fill out a crowded calendar in the staff room to let your manager know when you can or cannot work, all employees can keep their managers in the loop remotely by submitting their availability through drag-and-drop calendar in the app. This means your staff don’t need to physically be in the restaurant to communicate with their manager. As soon as they learn they need time off, they can submit the request. They’ll love how much easier it is to manage their schedule.

You can click here to see all the other ways that time is saved through these apps, as they’re sophisticated yet extremely easy to use.

Feedback Helps Managers

Everyone knows that it’s important for managers to understand the perspective of all of their staff, since they make decisions that impact everybody. Employee scheduling software lets all staff submit their views and opinions about how they feel their shift went. They can choose to submit these views anonymously, so they can feel more comfortable being candid with their managers.

Feedback helps staff gain control over their work responsibilities. It’s essential that staff know that their voices are being heard; not only is it important that they feel listened to and valued, but empowering them with the tools to comfortably give feedback means they can ask for the support they need to get the job done correctly.

Automated Scheduling Notifications

Employee scheduling software alerts your managers when shifts are scheduled too close together, which helps the restaurant stay in compliance with labor laws, avoid costly non-compliance penalties, and helps keep restaurant staff fresh.

Because these tips are automated, the restaurant gets the scheduling information they need quickly. There’s less time wasted keeping everyone organized, and that is an invaluable way to keep your employees working where they’re most needed.

It’s important the technology you introduce to your business solves real problems you face, and that’s why many restaurants today use employee scheduling software as a way to let their staff concentrate on their job.