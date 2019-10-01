When To Take A Pregnancy Test After A Missed Period

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There are those women who wonder; when can you take a pregnancy test after a missed period? Taking a pregnancy test after you have missed your period is the best way of determining whether you are pregnant or not. However, there is a particular time that you are supposed to take the test. If you have never had a missed period before, it can be easy for you to determine whether you are pregnant or not, even before taking a test.

A day after the usual time that you usually have your period should be the appropriate time to take a pregnancy test. If you have been on HCG trigger shots, you should consider taking a pregnancy test a few days after your missed period. This is because the test may detect the remaining fertility medication in your body and give a positive result, while actually you could not be pregnant.

Mental preparation is very important before taking a pregnancy test. You must be ready to accept the result of the test, whether positive or negative. If you are not ready for a negative result, wait for sometime before taking a pregnancy test. It is also important to keep in mind that, chances of getting a positive result after a missed period are higher than getting a negative result.

Understanding the basis of a pregnancy test

According to Drprix, Before rushing into pregnancy testing, it is important for you to know how the test works. The test detects the hCG hormone in urine or blood. There are also some tests that detect the variation of the pregnancy hormones also known as the hyperglycosylated hCG. The hCG is produced when the egg is fertilized and the embryo has implanted in the uterine wall. The H-hCG starts being released at a very early stage and may also take some time after fertilization.

HCG levels and the pregnancy test

The test kit indicates the levels or pregnancy hormones present and indicates the required amount for the test to be positive. It is a fact that a woman`s H-hCG levels are usually higher compared to their counterpart HCG levels. The most common pregnancy kits are only receptive to hormone hCG. If by any chance the test detects H-hCG, you will get positive results very early. If the kit only favors hCG hormones and does not respond to H-hCG, an early prediction is hard to determine.

You can also choose one that gives you the biggest chance of determining your results in 72 hours after your missed period. The most important point to take notice of is that the pregnancy test assumes a luteal phase, especially one favoring a 14 day. Appropriate counting is therefore the key thing in understanding the right time to measure test for pregnancy. A missed period should not always be taken as a sign of pregnancy though chances of the same are always very high. Taking pregnancy earlier after a missed period has 50/50 results on accuracy.