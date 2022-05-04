6 Common Industries Where Water Trucks Are Used

Since the invention of the wheel human civilization has been founding new and incredible ways to make many of their jobs easier. Transportation of people and goods has seen incredible development, particularly in the last two centuries, as modern vehicles barely have something in common with their predecessors. If we think about how much of our modern society depends on something being transported on wheels, we would realize that there is no contemporary human without advanced vehicles and ways to use them.

Now, personal vehicles like cars are one thing. They allow us to rely solely on ourselves in terms for traveling for both work and pleasure, and transporting goods we would otherwise not be able to. Also, car owners do not have to use public transport and generally live more optimal and arranged lives. What about the rest of the vehicles though, those that are narrowly specialized for certain uses that make a whole industry or a whole job easier? There are hundreds of them and it would take ages to even devote a single sentence to each. For the purposes of this article, we are focusing on one of such vehicles, a truck to be more precise.

In the following paragraphs we are talking water trucks. What do you know about them? Who uses them and what are they even used for? Most importantly, which are the most common industries that use water trucks in their everyday tasks? To these questions we give answers to below. Read on to learn more about these special types of trucks. If you are based in the country of Australia, be sure to check out ttiwatertrucks.com.au to learn more about water truck solutions.

What is a Water Truck?

Before we talk about industries that heavily rely on the use of these vehicles, we must first talk about them in greater detail. What separates a water truck from any other form of truck transportation unit? Is it just the fact that it carries water or is there something more to it? These trucks are specially made to both transport and distribute water in and from tanks that their chassis is carrying. They are very versatile and convenient thanks to the intelligent design and a very straightforward way to use the water tank in the back. This makes them incredibly useful in a range of different scenarios, basically wherever and whenever there is a need for water.

1. Fire Fighting

Probably the thing that comes to mind first when the use of water trucks is concerned is fighting fires. Now, firefighters have their own versions of water trucks often called fire engines. They are made only to be used by professional firefighters and fire control personnel. They come with enormous water supplies in their tanks, as well with stronger pressure and many other features. Many areas are fireproof and there are different tools attached to these types of water trucks. Even a regular fire truck can be a life-saver when there is a fire to be extinguished, especially if there is no access to hydrants or nearby natural water sources. Firefighters also use their trucks to keep the plant life wet during forest fire seasons.

2. Construction

Every construction site needs incredible amounts of water. No matter what is being built, the need for water is constant and ever-present. It does not have to be a special type of water truck either. Any truck that acts like a cistern will do as long as there is an easy way to distribute the water from the tank. The reason why water is needed at construction site needs no explanation. There is a lot of dust that can damage the project and other equipment so frequent spray-downs and rinsing is crucial. Workers also need to remain hydrated and many construction materials need water mixed in to be usable. Not only is a cistern full of H2O present at every construction site, but it is one of the first thing that is brought to the site.

3. Farming

Each and every farmer realizes the importance of water no matter what they are growing. Whether it is year-round crops, a vineyard, an orchard, or a farm full of animals, nothing can be done without water. Not only that, but there needs to be a smart solution concerning distribution. The larger the farm or the ranch, the more difficult it is to reach every corner. Perhaps the easiest way to do so is to invest in a vehicle that makes it easier, and a truck with a large enough tank in the back is the most logical idea. Dry spells are unpredictable. Certain animals cannot be close to each other. And who can forget about cleaning all the other equipment and machines and just having enough emergency water like every other household? Farming simply cannot be done right if there is no constant access to water. A single truck is capable of solving many of these issues.

4. Emergency Supply for the People

During the hottest of summer days, as well as during unpredictable water shortages that usually happen from late spring until early autumn, water trucks can be real life-savers. You have probably come across one parked in the square of your home town. These water trucks have several drinking fountains or just plain old taps where the citizens can drink from or refill their bottles. This is the easiest and fastest way to ensure people who are out and about stay hydrated and cool during the hottest periods of summer days. City and town governments usually have a small fleet of these trucks that they do not hesitate to deploy. They are also present whenever there is a large and lengthy gathering like a carnival or a fair, or close to picnic and beach areas where there is no other water source to be used.

5. Mining

Miners rely on water for many things, from drinking and cleaning the equipment to cooling off and washing themselves mid-work.

6. Water Transport

Many areas rely on regular water haulage to survive because they are too remote and inaccessible for infrastructure. Water trucks literally keep these communities alive.