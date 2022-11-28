Which Casino Is Best To Play

If you’ve decided to start playing at online casino or you’re just looking for a new playground, the first question you ask yourself is which casino is to play at. At first glance, the answer is obvious: an honest one with fast payouts and good software. Another question is how to find such an institution and what signs guarantee its reliability and a good game?

After all, a huge number of custom-made articles and blatantly bought reviews on the Internet, and to get to the truth is not easy. We will try to widen the field of search and objectively answer the question of which the best online casinos to play.

Online casino licensing

The main and indisputable advantage of European gambling establishments is the existence of a license. Why is it important for a player? The fact is that gambling commissions of European countries:

impose strict quality requirements on licensees

constantly monitor the activities of casinos.

Any player who thinks that the casino does not comply with the rules, cheats or provides poor service may complain to the gaming commission, which issued the license. Filing a complaint is as easy as writing a letter to a friend: sites of European casinos necessarily contain information about the license and e-mail address of the supervisory authority.

Any complaint by the player entails proceedings, and if the fact of violations of licensing conditions will be established, the institution will be punished up to the revocation of the license. The casino simply will not be able to continue operating, as the payment systems will not carry out transactions from casino players.

Security of players

The main parameter in choosing which casino to play is the availability of a European license. Very well proved themselves in this regard licensees of the European Union, you can be confident in their work. Malta’s Lotteries and Gaming Authority – the LGA – has a reputation as one of the toughest. Its experience is actively adopted by colleagues from other EU countries, in particular, recently concluded a cooperation agreement between the LGA and the Netherlands Gaming Authority (DutchGamingAuthority – DGA). The presence of any other European license, such as the UK or Germany, is also a good indicator.

By the way, the Isle of Man, which has issued licenses to about half a hundred gaming operators, is also a British territory, but with softer tax conditions, which explains its popularity for gambling business. Another popular address – the island of Curacao in the Caribbean Sea, off the coast of Venezuela, is no longer part of the Netherlands and has its own gaming commission, whose requirements are much milder than the European ones.

Great software

The second important parameter for choosing which online casino is best to play at is the availability of good software and interesting video slots. The world leaders among online casino software manufacturers are Cryptologic, Microgaming and Net Entertainment. How often can you find their products in the lobby of Australian casinos? We can’t go wrong if we say that Microgaming and Cryptologic are presented only in the largest establishments, while NetEnt is represented in none of them, despite its frenzied popularity in European countries.

The explanation is very simple: the world’s leading manufacturers have high requirements for partners, which only few domestic institutions can meet.

Briefly, let us say that the presence of NetEnt video slots – it is a very good sign of a solid gambling operator, because only the cost of the license and participation in affiliate program is AUD 250,000, and it is a crippling budget for casinos one-day players. Another important nuance: whichever institution you play slot machines on NetEnt, you play the same machine whose server is located in Malta. Moreover, even if the casino has no Maltese license, as soon as you open a video slot NetEnt – you automatically fall under the Maltese jurisdiction, as you informed the inscription (see screenshot). Given the “draconian” nature of the LGA, it is not surprising that the manufacturer chooses only the most honest and reliable casinos to integrate the software into their lobby.

We hope our review will help you make the right choice and answer the question of which casino is better to play at. Our website provides detailed information about each of the partner casinos on its description page, including the main section – terms and conditions.

How to find a good online casino?

Every online casino is different, they differ in many ways. We choose the best ones because we look primarily at the following features:

Licenses

Offer

Mobile play

Bonuses and promotions

Payment (deposit) methods

If it is to be a really good online casino, reviews will be helpful. It’s also helpful to know what to look for when choosing an online casino. Check out the top casinos and take advantage of promotions.