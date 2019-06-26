Which Celebrity You Look Like?

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There is a very real chance that there is at least one person in this world that looks very similar to you. Our own appearance isn’t exclusive only to us, and there have been many reported cases where two people look exactly the same, but they are not related in any way.

We’ve all wanted to be famous at some point in our lives. But these random 7 people have already made it due to their appearances. We, of course, are talking about celebrities and ordinary people.

1. Angelina Jolie and Melissa Baizen

A mother of two from Wisconsin, Melissa Baizen is an ordinary person who goes on with her life just like any other person in the world. But she often times gets mistaken and stopped in public due to her appearance. She, of course, looks very similar to the famous Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie. Although Melissa has watched every movie that Jolie has starred in, she describes herself as a completely different person from Angelina.

2. Laura Dern and Maria Wojciechowski

Maria Wojciechowski, much like the previous person on our list, describes herself as a normal person. But she looks a lot like Laura Dern, the famous American actress that has starred in some movies such as Jurassic Park, Wild, Blue Velvet, and Big Little Lies. Maria went viral when an Instagram page called “I look like Laura Dern 1” published a photo of her and compared it to the American actress.

3. Selena Gomez and Sofia Solares

Sofia is an ordinary girl from Mexico, but she looks a heck of a lot like Selena Gomez. After people stopped her for photos on the streets, Sofia decided to completely rock Selena’s look by even doing her hair just like the famous singer. Sofia is a huge fan of Selena, and her beauty tells us why.

4. Ryan Gosling and Johannes Laschet

A law student and a menswear blogger, people have pointed out that Johannes looks awfully like the famous American actor Ryan Gosling. Johannes has often pointed out that being mistaken for a famous person is not easy and that “it’s sometimes too much.” However, when we asked him what his thoughts are, he said: “not only do I look, but I also feel that my interests match with Mr. Gosling.”

5. Ed Sheeran and Ty Jones

Ty Jones attracted the attention of many people after his appearance on the bonkers ITV show. People were quick to point out that he looks exactly like Ed Sheeran, and they even asked for a few autographs.

6. Ariana Grande and Jacky Vasquez

Much like in the case of Selena Gomez and Sofia Solares, people started asking for pictures and autographs on the street when seeing Jacky. She quickly noticed that her appearance has striking resemblances to that of the mega-popular pop star Ariana Grande. Since then, Jacky has started experimenting with her looks to match the singer’s style and poses.

7. Kim Kardashian West and Kamila Osman

So far, Kim K has been an inspiration to many women in the world with her striking appearances and looks. However, there is another person that goes by the name of Kamila Osman that shares Kim’s beautiful looks. She is a complete doppelganger of Kim Kardashian and that has gotten her almost 700k followers on Instagram. When comparing the two, it can be hard to tell who is who. But with so many doppelgangers of celebrities out there, which celebrity do you look like?