Why Destiny 2 is So Popular?  

Today, there is an abundance of video games on the market and a lot of them are worth playing. However, if you are searching for one you can dive deep into and invest a lot of your time in, Destiny 2 might be the perfect choice for you.

This online-only sci-fi extravaganza was first released in 2017 by Bungie and has since grown immensely in popularity. This loot-driven first-person shooter game is full of surprises and activities which might be one of the reasons for its rising popularity. Now, if you are wondering what the other reasons for this might be, here are just some of them.

1. A Superhero in Space

In the game you take on the role of a Guardian who hails from Earth, acting as its protector. With your supernatural powers, you have a chance to explore the universe and grow in power by collecting different gear or conquering your enemies. You also have the ability of resurrection which you can use as many times as you want.

2. Never-ending Activities

There is so much to do and explore in a world that is home to nine planets and moons which are full of missions, enemies, and treasures. There are activities for everyone from solo mode to multiplayer. For more casual gameplay, you can complete quests, adventures, and the like or you can play with friends or random players in player-vs-player matches and much more. You can also play the most difficult, yet very rewarding six-person raid if you are looking for something really challenging.

The game offers full character customization and allows you to to choose from three character classes, so you can decide whether to choose a Hunter, opt for a Warlock, or maybe pick the Titan. They all come with their unique set of abilities and armor and since the game’s main goal is to grow in power, you can acquire powerful weapons to defeat your enemies easier. You can click here to find out how to buy Destiny 2 Ritual Weapons.

3. Lots of Rewards

No matter what activity you opt for, you can be ensured to be rewarded after completing it. For leveling up your characters you can participate in daily or weekly challenges which also offer you a chance to acquire some powerful items such as certain types of weapons or armor that are extremely rare in the game.

4. The Story and the Lore

If you are into the sci-fi fantasy genre or superheroes then this game is perfect for you. There are so many alien worlds to explore and they will surely leave you in awe. Exploring will give you a chance to discover backstories and learn about the lore on each of them, adding thrill and secrecy to the entire game. Each person’s experience in Destiny is also different when compared with others since everyone has the chance to create their own story.

5. The Creators Pay Attention

The people behind the game are constantly reading feedback and have actually been using some of the ideas to further improve and develop the game. This not only makes people feel good, but it also gives them a sense of connection to the game since they feel that they have in some way contributed to its development and growth.

Conclusion

The game offers a lot of excitement, numerous rewards, and an abundance of activities. It is a great place to have fun with friends or meet new ones online, so if you haven’t already, consider giving it a go. You might find yourself immersed in its world, ending up staying awake until late at night just to chase another of the game’s many rewards.