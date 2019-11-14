The Luxurious Airplanes of the Rich and Famous

In the past, only the extremely wealthy had access to private planes. But in recent years, going private has become increasingly accessible to entrepreneurs and successful CEOs. So, if you’re lucky enough to fall into that category, you might be able to afford private air travel sooner than you imagined.

According to Forbes, industry leaders believe that this heightened accessibility and acceptance will increase demand for private airplanes in the coming year. Modern success is not about excess. By contrast, it is about efficiency, and private jets are practical business tools that can save time and help you streamline your operations.

However, the economic realities are still a factor. Despite the interest, overall sales are flat for new jets. Therefore, in order to secure a sale, new luxury jets must be perfectly targeted in terms of style, function and price.

With these trends in mind, the airplanes being chosen by the rich and famous today are both luxurious and smart. Here are the top three choices for private aircraft on the market right now. Which one will you choose?

Bombardier Global 7000. Bombardier is a recognized name in private aviation. The Global 7000 aircraft is one of its best offerings to date. With a starting price of $73 million for a new plane, this luxury aircraft has everything you would expect for the ultra-elite. Its cabin is vast with a full array of customization options available.

The layout can be configured with a full dining room and a private bedroom. In more practical terms, this plane is designed for long distances. It can handle a nonstop trip from New York to Sydney, Australia, which makes it the most versatile private plane on the list. Visit GlobalAir.com for more information about this plane.

Embraer Lineage 100E. According to CEO Magazine, this classic Embraer aircraft is the go-to choice for individualization. With an asking price of $53 million, you can have this plane designed with features like a master bedroom and a walk-in shower.

You can even add stylistic perks to make the plane look like a Kyoto Airship or a Hollywood Airship from the 1930s. What makes the Lineage 100E so accessible is that it is a converted airliner, which means it builds on the reliability and strength of Embraer’s popular E190 regional plane.

Gulfstream G500. At $44 million, this is the most affordable plane on the list. The Gulfstream G500 is the company’s newest offering, and it is already a popular choice for elite passengers and successful CEOs. The interior can be catered to personal preferences, but it is also decked out with the latest technologies. Of particular note, the Gulfstream features internet speeds that are 30 times faster than the competition. This appeals to the needs of CEOs and entrepreneurs on the go.

Private air travel was once a luxury afforded only to celebrities, wealthy politicians and the ultra-elite. But with the increase of self-made millionaires, and people traveling more for business, purchasing private airplanes has become more mainstream.