Why do celebrities advocate the use of collagen?

Nowadays, there are many trends set by famous actors, singers, and other celebrities that people from all around the world follow. Unfortunately, some of them are quite ridiculous and can even be dangerous. However, in this text, we are going to tell you about the benefits of collagen supplements and mention a few celebrities who swear by it.

Firstly, let’s list some benefits. As you already know, collagen works wonders for your skin health. It does not only strengthen it by improving hydration and elasticity but, at the same time, it slows down the aging process by preventing wrinkles and fine lines. In addition, it helps prevent and eliminate acne and similar skin conditions that many people suffer from. Although collagen is a protein that our body produces naturally, it has been scientifically proven that after the age of 30, we lose 1% of natural collagen each year. Because of this, in order to help their body, people opt for taking collagen supplements and you can learn more about different products on vitacosmo.com.

Furthermore, collagen has a great effect on our joints, muscles, and bones. These supplements are not only recommended for people who suffer from joint pain due to any kind of conditions like osteoarthritis, but professional athletes used them too. Also, by taking collagen, you are helping your bones to stay strong and lower the blood levels of a protein that can cause a bone breakdown. Lastly, collagen is also found in your muscles. Some studies have shown that men who took collagen for 12 weeks, while exercising, have gained a significant muscle mass meaning that it promotes muscle growth.

What’s more, collagen can also improve the health of your arteries and blood vessels preventing them from becoming fragile and weak. This is an important benefit because these problems can cause numerous conditions that can lead to heart attack and stroke. Also, it increases levels of “good” cholesterol.

So what celebrities take collagen supplements? We have to start our list with Jennifer Aniston, the most beautiful woman in the world. We all know her from the popular TV show “Friends” and it seems that she hasn’t aged a day since the pilot episode air, 25 years ago. When asked about her beauty routine, Jenn said that she has been adding ‘a special ingredient’ to her morning shakes – collagen. According to her, it does not only improve her skin health, but also her nails are stronger and it gives her an energy boost.

Another celebrity that has been opened about her love for natural remedies is Kourtney Kardashian. She says that she owes her tight, beautiful skin to the morning dose of this protein. What’s more, Kris Jenner was also spotted purchasing collagen supplements in an episode of “Keeping up with the Kardashians”.

Many women around the world want to look like Kelly Ripa. This actress, TV producer, dancer, and mom of 3, says that taking care of her body is one of her priorities. Besides eating healthy, Kelly takes her dose of collagen supplements every morning, and she says that it has helped her maintain her natural beauty.

All in all, in this text, we have listed some benefits as well as some celebrities that use collagen supplements on a daily basis. If, after reading this article, you are intrigued, do some online research and find the product that is best for you.