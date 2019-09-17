Why It is Good To Check Review Websites Before Buying

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Before you make your purchasing decision about a specific product or service, it is important to understand the product you are intending to buy by checking website reviews such as bestreviews.co.uk. This way, you will make better purchasing decisions because you shall have read people’s complaints and recommendations about that particular product.

The main essence of researching products before buying them is to compare competitors. Basically, almost 80% of all purchasing decisions start with conducting online reviews research.

When buying a product, what matters most is the quality of a product, and of course, the reputation of the seller. Perhaps you may ask yourself “what if the product matches your needs and you trust the seller?” Every purchasing decision is influenced once all these fundamentals are in place.

Below are reasons why it’s good to check the reviews before buying:

1. To help you make a sound mind purchasing decision

According to recent studies, people who often check review websites end up buying what they need based on the analysis. A majority of people trust online reviews in the same way they trust personal recommendations.

Basically, when you want to buy a particular product or service, it is obvious that both quality and quantity matter a lot. Thus, you will need to know how other people who purchased such a product or service rated it. The information you get from online review will help you get rid of a few uncertainties, especially in online shopping.

Primarily, you can check website reviews in two ways: internal word of mouth (WOM) and external work of mouth (WOM). By referring to the term internal word of mouth basically implies checking reviews located on the website of a retailer while the external word of mouth refers to checking on reviews located in a third party website. The two categories of website reviews are very important.

2. Reviews will help you gather buying recommendations from different sources

Although the internet and social media rule, you can make a purchasing decision checking various review websites.

3. Reviews lead the way to buyer preferences

Mostly, your preference may be learned and formed through social expectations and norms. In other words, – the more you are exposed to something, the more likely it is that you will develop a preference for such a product and make a buying decision. Today, people have a lot of experience with products in the market, thus checking on website reviews would enable you to make a better and informed decision.

4. Simplicity always wins for decision-making

Generally, human beings have a cognitive tendency– the behaviour of preferring things that are not only familiar but also easily understood. That is why it is good to check website reviews to have a better understanding of a product. The easier you understand a product, the more likely you are to purchase it. Psychologists have revealed that, for instance, companies welling products that are easily understood by the customers tend to outperform businesses dealing with hard-to-understand products.

5. Previous positive experiences matter

According to cognitive fluency, people tend to buy products and services they have interacted with or used before. Positive reviews from customers who have used a product or service before imply that such products are of good quality and worth buying. Getting recommendations from previous consumers who have used a product before will help you make a purchasing decision more easily.

Conclusion

Now that you have learnt the various reasons why it is important to check website reviews before you can settle to buy a product or service, the jury is out on the influence of the reviews on your buying decisions.