5 Reasons Why Learning to Fly is Awesome

Many people during the adolescent periods of their lives have dreamt of becoming a pilot. Unfortunately, that dream is quickly forgotten because it is seen as a very difficult profession and that is something that requires a lot of skill, talent, and even money. This might have been true 15 or 20 years ago, but a lot of things have changed since then. Learning how to fly is now as complicated as becoming a software or hardware engineer. Any advanced profession in this world requires a lot of talent and skill.

Today, flying is not just about building a career and making a profit. You can become a pilot entirely for the fun of it. Yes, you heard it right. You can learn how to fly for yourself and no one else. It is awesome, it is cool and it is an experience that cannot be compared with anything else in your life.

If you are still unconvinced about why you should learn how to fly, here are a few reasons why it is so awesome.

1. It is a rare accomplishment

How many people do you know in your life that are able to fly an airplane? Is it one? Is it two? Or is it none? I assume that it is the last answer because there are not a lot of people that know how to fly airplanes in this world. It is not a skill that can easily be mastered. This is the reason why so many people avoid the idea of becoming a pilot.

However, as much as that is negative, it is also positive. The difficulty of this skill is what makes it more interesting and unique. If everyone was able to learn how to fly, it would not be special at all. So, I think that one of the reasons why people should consider the idea to become a part is because it is a great and a very rare accomplishment.

I assure you that the next time you meet someone and you tell them that you know how to fly, they will be very impressed. You will be able to leave amazing first impressions everywhere you go. I think that is enough of a reason to consider adding this skill in your life.

2. Incomparable experience

The most obvious reason that you should do this is not for the others but for yourself. This is a skill that will bring many new memories and experiences in your life that will not be able to chop be traded with anything else. Even the smartest scientists on this planet probably want to experience flying a plane at least once.

This is a memory that everyone wants to have. But, not everyone can achieve it. I think that is a good enough reason to convince you that this is something that you must try.

It is plain and simple. Flying a plane will make you the happiest person on this planet for a moment. Every time you remember those moments, you will be happy again.

3. Interesting stories

Do you ever feel like you cannot contribute anything interesting to a conversation? Your partner and your friends are talking and sharing all kinds of crazy stories and it seemed like you cannot come up with anything as interesting or comparable with their stories. Do not worry, this is something that happens to everyone.

But, to get out of that limbo of boring stories, you will have to make a considerable change in your life to make things more interesting both for yourself and the people in your life. Once you are up there in the air, I am sure that you will have very fond stories you can tell all your friends about. No matter how many times you tell them, everyone will want to listen to them again.

Naturally, if you want those stories to be as interesting as possible, you will need to consider finding an aviation academy that will provide you with better and more challenging training as recommended by a California-based ascentaviationacademy.com.

4. Travel to new destinations

Obviously, another huge benefit of flying in a plane or flying it by yourself is the fact that you will be able to see a lot of new destinations in your country or maybe even the neighboring countries. Once you get your piloting license, you will be able to go anywhere you want if you are able to rent or buy a plane. Sometimes, the Academy will allow you to fly over a lot of interesting locations that you have never seen before.

Even if you have seen those locations, it will be an entirely different experience when watching from above. When acquiring that bird’s eye view, everything seems so small and insignificant. In these moments what is important is the sky around you. The beautiful white clouds and the endless blue “sea” will be your new world.

5. Use the piloting license to your benefit

Becoming a pilot allows you to have a lot more fun in your life, but there are a lot of other benefits that you might experience. Of course, if you get your license, you will be able to travel on a plane to anywhere you want. In other words, you can take your friends or family members to the other side of the country in a matter of hours instead of days.

Hiring an airplane might actually be the cheaper option instead of having to drive across an entire country. Even if it is more expensive, it is an experience that is much different than regular driving.

I think it is amazing that you get to have the chance to share that level of fun you have with your closest ones. I am sure that all of your friends or family members will appreciate you a lot more after you offer them such an opportunity.

Being able to fly through the sky with your own airplane or even hired one is certainly an awesome skill. I think that is enough reason to convince anyone to become a pilot. I hope that with this article I managed to convince you.