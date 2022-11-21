Why Are Lightsaber Toys so Expensive and Popular?

The Star Wars franchise is among the most popular ones ever, and nobody should be surprised why it has such a big fan base from all over the world. With this in mind, we can see that this franchise attributes heavily to the movie industry, along with many others, with billions of US dollars every year. The story started in 1977 when the first movie was released.

The first three titles were exceptionally popular, and the next three have made the story significantly more deep. So, you have countless items and memorabilia from all these movies. We are talking about various memorabilia, like action figures, stickers, different sorts of toys, clothes, etc.

However, we can all agree that a lightsaber is one of the best-recognized items you can find out there. People are still fascinated with these sorts of toys to this day and age, and you will find them everywhere. Also, we are talking about numerous sorts of lightsabers, like a neopixel saber.

Now, let’s take a look at why lightsaber toys are so popular today, and why some of them are so expensive.

Why Are These So Expensive?

When it comes down to the costs of lightsabers, we can see that there are numerous reasons why this is the case. Let’s check some of these components out.

Costly Materials

The most important reason for them being costly is the materials used for them. Many people want their lightsabers to be one-of-a-kind and have some unique components, which are again, usually made of certain materials that are simply not cheap. Not to mention that the main idea of lightsabers is to be made of durable materials, which also adds to the costs.

When these are unique, then their price skyrockets. So, you are looking at the items that attract interest from people that are fans of the franchise, and want to own a certain piece. Of course, certain metals are more challenging to obtain, which directly influences their price. Without any doubt, this is an aspect that should be taken into consideration.

Craftsmanship

People who are competent craftsmen tend to ask for a higher price for their products, don’t you agree? When craftsmen have the much-needed skills, they have the advantage of asking for a higher price for their products. Since we are talking about lightsabers, it is pretty obvious that they include a wide array of different electronics.

Of course, there are a lot of low-quality lightsabers out there to choose from. But if you are interested in having something unique, which requires high-quality craftsmanship, then you should be prepared to pay a higher price to get one of these. Of course, finding the right brand that produces them is an absolute must.

High Technology

We’ve mentioned that technology makes a big chunk of lightsaber toys. Technologies used for making these are not cheap at all, not only because making them requires a lot of materials and skills on the behalf of the worker, but also because technologies on their own are quite pricy. The main reason for that is that they are not as widespread in this day and age, as is always the case.

Neopixel sabers are quite a new thing in the industry, and their prices are quite high. Sure, we can wait for a couple of years before the prices drop. Still, if you are someone who wants to have these items as soon as possible, investing higher amounts of money into them is a necessity.

Why are They So Popular?

Of course, the main reason for lightsaber toys’ popularity is the popularity of the franchise. Some would say that no person in the world hasn’t heard about it, no matter whether they liked it or not. Therefore, you can see that this is a recognized brand, and the pool of potential buyers is infinite.

Besides the original movies and three prequels that followed them, we can see that there are countless spinoffs. They come in a plethora of different forms, like cartoons, comic books, etc. There is something for everyone, and with that in mind, nobody should be surprised why so many people are interested in these.

Not to mention that there are main conferences where this franchise is the main topic. You can see that some of them are organized on a yearly level in practically all parts of the United States, and many other countries and regions in the world. Millions of people from all over the globe attend these conferences every year.

Other Memorabilia

Now that we’ve talked about lightsaber toys in greater detail, we want to point out numerous other memorabilia you can find out there. The next most popular ones are action figures. As you can presume, these figures are practically countless. They include all the characters from movies, in a wide array of different styles, which makes some pieces unique.

So, they tend to have quite a high price, and the collectors are considering them a valuable addition to their collections. The next sort we want to address is clothes. Clothes are quite big in every industry out there. For instance, we are talking about things such as Star Wars t-shirts or hoodies. They are quite widespread, and you can find them in practically all corners of the earth, no matter where you go.

Among these two sorts, you can come across badges, shoes, and even Halloween masks. The chances of going to a Halloween party and not seeing someone dressed as a character from the franchise are rather slim, almost non-existent. As you can see, there is a plethora of Star Wars memorabilia to choose from.

The Bottom Line

Finding lightsabers is not as easy as some would think it is unless you want low-quality ones that are. Here, we’ve talked about the main aspects of these toys, why are they popular, and why some of the best pieces are quite expensive. We are certain you will find this insight to be helpful in your future shopping.