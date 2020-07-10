3 Reasons Why Online Casinos Are So Popular Among Workers

Online gambling is on the rise. Nobody can argue this fact. From the Wild West saloons to luxury venues in Las Vegas, we’ve come a long way to modern digital platforms. Today, it’s easier and cheaper to sign up for an online casino than to visit a land-based one. In a few clicks, you can access hundreds of games, including classic slots, cards, and even live dealer titles.

But what are the main reasons for the popularity of casino sites among ordinary workers? What are the driving forces? Today, we’re talking to Arivoli Rublorees, a famous journalist and writer who runs a website 1HighRollerCasino.com about the best online casinos. We’re sure that our expert guests can shed some light on the popularity of online gambling.

Interviewer: To start with, tell us a bit about yourself. Where does your interest in online gambling come from?

Arivoli: Honestly, there’s nothing special about me. I’m from Montreal. I graduated from McGill University with a diploma in Business & Social Sciences. This helped me a lot in my career as a journalist, blogger, and SMM specialist. Today, I live in London and work as an interviewer and blog writer. I review online casinos, share exciting stories about high rollers, gather tips & tricks, and more.

I: High rollers? And what about regular people like me and you?

A: I know a few things about them, too. (Chuckles) I’m deep into the world of online gambling. To stay at the forefront, I research a lot and talk to people all the time.

I: So, let’s begin with the basics then. Can you name the most essential differences between offline and online casinos?

A: I assume that you know the very fundamentals: offline is for real-world gambling while online is for the digital-only experience.

The most notable difference is that online casinos are highly accessible. Put simply, if you want to gamble offline, you should spend time and money to find the nearest (or the best) brick-and-mortar casino and get there.

With online casinos, the process is much simpler. You just need to sign up, deposit some cash, and launch your favorite game. You can do it at any place and at any moment if you have a compatible device. Despite the name, some developers even offer games that don’t require an Internet connection.

People appreciate convenience and versatility. Isn’t it cool that hundreds of high-quality slots, poker rooms, and bookies are right in your pocket or on your desktop?

I: What about other reasons?

A: Talking about ordinary customers, there are a few unique drivers. Common workers often can’t afford expensive leisure activities. Gambling in traditional brick-and-mortar casinos is pretty costly. Of course, there are also many venues for the middle-class players but they still require substantial investments. You’ll need to dress up, have enough cash and time to play in a real-world casino. With online alternatives, the whole process is easier.

I: So, you think that players opt for online gambling because it’s cheaper.

A: Not just cheaper. Sometimes, it can even be free. Websites try to attract more clients and lure them away from land-based casinos. That’s why they offer various perks. You can easily find hundreds of demo games, which are regular casino titles that don’t require depositing your own money. Yes, it’s also impossible to earn with them, but you can still get the vibe.

As well, it’s a good practice to provide bonuses. To gamble for free, you want to use bonus spins that enable free rounds in slots. There are also no-deposit offers, which literally mean free money that you can use in casinos. Other promotions include deposit multipliers, cashback, various tournaments, VIP systems, and so on.

I: That’s impressive. Are there other core advantages of online gambling that attract common people like workers?

A: Apart from these two, I’d name a smooth learning curve and tolerance to errors. Many workers aren’t professional gamblers. They don’t know how to outplay poker experts or keep the winning streak in slots. That’s why they often avoid visiting real casinos even if they want to try.

With online gambling, things become more user-friendly. You can play demo games lying on your couch, sipping beer or juice. You can stop your gambling session and return at any time. You’re free from distractions and pressure. Therefore, online casinos are great entry points for many newcomers.

I: To conclude this part, we now have three key reasons, right?

A: At least, based on my experience, these are the most definitive. Workers love online gambling because:

They can play wherever and whenever they want.

They can start without wagering their own money at all.

They can get into the game gradually, without pressure.

I: Well, thanks for these insights into the world of ordinary gamblers. Probably, you can unveil some secrets of high rollers, too. What are their reasons to gamble online?

A: Mainly, they also like the versatility and opportunity to play at their own pace. Also, high rollers appreciate privacy and security. People who gamble professionally often choose casinos and games carefully. They want to find a reliable venue that offers titles with a low house edge. It’s easier to find a casino that meets all these criteria online.

I: Finally, can you share the main drawbacks of online casinos? It’s clear that they’re popular, but they aren’t ideal, right?

A: Of course, they aren’t. Many old-fashioned gamblers don’t like playing online because they don’t feel the unique atmosphere of land-based casinos. Even live dealer games can’t provide the same experience as that of real-world gambling. There are people around music, free drinks, etc.

I: Great. Thank you, Arivoli. It was really interesting to talk to you!

A: You’re welcome!