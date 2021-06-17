Why Do Painters and Decorators Wear White Overalls?

The world is full of weird things right?! Well, we have one here for you that is kind of weird at first but throughout the article, you will see that it makes sense.

As you could tell from the title today’s question is why do painters wear white? It’s one of those things that baffle all of us since these people work with all kinds of colours and choosing a darker or colourful attire would help them clean their clothes easier. What happens is that they all wear white and it is something that many of us can’t understand.

This article today will clarify why is this the thing, and if you want you can always read more on this topic.

All of you must have done some painting or redecorating in your house or apartment, right?! Well, you probably saw the people doing it is dressed in white and it probably made you wonder why. Well, there are some information that circles the internet and if you goggle this question you will get a lot of information, which is another interesting thing. Who would know that this is so sought out for an answer? We will try to sum all of those up in this article and educate you along the way.

The early days

The first answer that intrigued us and the one we thought was interesting is that this type of work clothes for these working men and women comes from early union days. Union people and non-union people wanted to set themselves apart from each other and decided to do a colour distinction. Back in those days the colours that painters worked with the most and that was easily accessible to the most was white which is why they chose it for their colour of distinction if you like.

If you take a closer look at this, white was the obvious choice because decorators and painters, mostly, work with materials, besides colours, that were white or whitish colour.

Caulking, plaster, primer was all the things that are either white or that close to it, and they all made sense to go with white clothes because while preparing and applying some of these you would spill or splash some on yourself as well. This way it was less visible and you would still look professional and up to the job.

A painter that has more material and colour on his clothes than on the walls is probably not a very good one. Most of you don’t know this but the ability to get away clean after a painting job is an ode to the painters’ ability and experience in adjusting the thickness of the paint so it stays full on the walls and doesn’t seep or run down after being applied.

Nowadays

What most of you, by now, are asking themselves is “Well if it was logical and easier back than because of only white colours to wear white clothes, why are they still using them now when we are using almost the entire colour pallet in our homes?”. There is a simple answer to that and it has two parts!

The first part is that it comes to a tradition. Most of you know how hard is to break away from a long tradition that makes you who you are and sets you apart from others. There are a lot of different types of workers and they all have some sort of tradition whether it comes to clothing, the way they operate or the way they express themselves. If you want to stay remembered and if you want to be distinct then tradition must be honoured and there is no question about that.

There is something special about a painter that comes in all white. Something that screams professional and secure, knows what he or she is doing. This is simply something we are all used to and what calms us down when it comes to letting someone repaint and redecorate your home.

The second part we want to mention is that the colour white also stands for something clean and sterile. Why do you think hospitals and hospital wardrobe is in these colours. There is something about the colour white that just shouts cleanliness.

If you are letting someone in your home do any kind of work for you, you want to make sure that this person is neat and clean. Now, tell me how are you going to notice that if they come in blue jeans and a dark t-shirt. There is no way. Wearing white simply looks professional and feels professional and makes whoever wears it that much more prominent.

Another thing that should be taken into consideration is that the white colour is more forgiving to the weather. Painting and decorating jobs are very difficult, time-consuming and demand a lot of hard work. If you are doing that work on the outside the white or whiter colours help reflect some of the heat and sun away unlike darker colours on clothes.

In the end all of these things we wrote today help make some sense in this matter one way or another. The question is honest and it does bring some concerns but as you read today there is a reason for everything. From this, you can choose two things to believe or believe both because they both lead to the outcome we have today.

Painters and decorators probably did start a tradition in the 18th century with the union and non-union colours, but thanks to the development of the world, innovations and consumer conscience we got to the point where the tradition has been backed up by the facts that we all want to see clean looking and professional-looking people, on top of anything else, entering our home and doing any kind of work.

No matter what we believe or what everyone else tells you, without any doubt, there is something good and positive that is hard to explain about a worker in white. Whether is the professionalism, whether the confidence we really can’t explain but there is something that screams here is someone that you can be comfortable with.