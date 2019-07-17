Why She Absolutely HATES Receiving Oral…

Sex blogger Amanda Chatel decided that she was going to talk on a very sensitive subject that she has experienced and knows other women experience that they may be uncomfortable admitting. Amanda just does not like the feeling of a tongue on her vajay-jay. And that’s okay-kay.

Even though we’re living in pretty advanced times when it comes to being open about sexuality, not liking a certain typical sexual act can get you weird looks and questions about why you’re so uptight. The thing about getting it on is that you’re supposed to enjoy it, and if that means not doing what everyone else is doing, then so be it.

Every woman should take pride in her body and own her sexuality

Bad Place

Amanda Chatel began her story about not liking oral, “My first boyfriend never went down on me. Although he was totally fine with me going down on him, which I did begrudgingly, I never got any oral in return. It was then, at the age of 18, that I decided my vagina was a dirty, weird smelling place.”