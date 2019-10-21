Why Should You Choose Java for Your Applications

As you already know, new programming algorithms and languages are being developed all the time, however, Java seems to be increasingly popular year after year. So, why is it still popular, even 24 years after its creation?
In this article, you will be able to read why is Java still popular today, as well as why should you use it when developing your application. Let’s take a closer look:
Why Is It Still Popular Today?
One of the biggest reasons for people still using it today is that it is independent. As long as the computers have JRE (which is the Java Runtime Environment), a program made in Java can work. Computers operating systems such as Windows, Ubuntu, Macintosh, and Linux computers, as well as smartphones, will be compatible with the Java Runtime Environment. Since it has been around for over two decades now, some of the largest corporations are built by using this language.
Basically, Java is object-oriented, the code is so powerful since it does not contain no data external references. Java is simple to learn and use – but it does come with different libraries that all offer different features. Those features are quite important since most programs created in Java cannot work without them.
Is Java Worth Learning?
As previously mentioned, Java has not seen a decrease in usage, hence, it is worth learning it. Most programmers choose to learn Java first since it is easier to learn than other programming languages. It is easy to learn due to the fact that it has an English-like arrangement with a few special characters, hence, it can be learned and used for building suitable applications. Some of the areas that Java is used for include:
- Building Android Applications – although there are hundreds of other ways to create these apps, most apps are written in Java by using Google’s Android API.
- Java Web Design – as previously mentioned, most organizations including education, healthcare, insurance, and government organizations have their apps developed in Java.
- Software Tools – a lot of software and developer tools are developed in Java.
Why Use Java for Programming?
One of the most common reasons why people choose to program in Java is because it is easy to write and run. When you use Java, you can implement it almost everywhere. It can be used for making complete apps that can work on one computer or it can work across servers and clients in a specific network. Hence, it is completely easy to create smartphone applications or computer applications that use different operating systems and servers, like Windows and Ubuntu.
According to the experts from echoua.com, there is a wide range of things achievable in Java, and you will be able to find different libraries that can do almost everything that you have in mind. With Java, you will get a better graphical user interface system which is extremely better than the default abstract window toolkit. Wouldn’t it be awesome if you could connect to other databases? Well, with Java, you can do just that by using the Java Database Connectivity.
As you were able to see, Java has various benefits, and because of that, programmers around the world choose to use Java for developing their applications.
Conclusion
Java is incredibly universal, as well as one of the most used programming languages in the world – and since it is scalable, it can be found on smartphones, computers, and industry servers and applications. Now that you know why it is important, as well as why you should use it, do not waste any more time and start programming with Java!