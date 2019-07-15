Why Use The Best Dog Training App When You Have A Puppy

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Raising puppies is a fulfilling task. Not only are they cute and cuddly, but they can also become great companions. But to make them pleasant companions, they have to behave well, so they don’t become reckless members of society. If you recently acquired a puppy, here’s why you should use the best app to train them:

To Discipline Your Puppy

Animals, like dogs, are not as smart as us intellectual and civilized human beings. However, some species, such as dogs, are intelligent enough that they can undergo training to make them behave. Over the centuries, dogs became domesticated, which is why they’ve become excellent companions for humans.

If you want to raise a dog that can be a good companion, you need to train your puppy so that they don’t misbehave, especially if you have children in the family. Proper training will remove unwanted behavior in your puppy so that you can’t reduce accidents from happening. If you don’t want your puppy to sit on the couch, you can start teaching the that so they get used to it as they grow up.

Desensitize From Stressful Sounds

Aside from wanting to rid your puppy of unwanted behavior that may cause harm to anyone else in the family, you also want to help relieve your puppy of stressful situations. Dogs have a heightened sense of hearing. They can hear higher-pitched sounds, as well as sounds from further distances.

Noises such as doorbells and fireworks can alert or scare your dogs. It could result in loud barking or, in the case of fireworks, make them cower in fear. If you want your dog to stop that behavior, you can use a dog training app like TrainAway.Biz to desensitize them from the sounds.

Stop Aggression

Dogs are now domesticated animals, which means they can live peacefully with humans. However, don’t forget that they’re still animals. Some people can be vicious towards other people, so some dogs can also show aggression towards humans.

If you want to raise a puppy that’s calm, sweet, and loving, use the best dog training apps to train them. Proper training can remove feral behavior, so they can get accustomed to living with different species, too.

Stop Incessant Barking

Puppies barking can be cute. Those soft and squeaky barks are amusing while they are still young, but as they grow older, those can get louder and deeper. It can become annoying if your dog doesn’t stop barking. It will disturb not only you but also your neighbors. If you don’t want to create arguments with your neighbors because of your pet, it’s best to stop the incessant barking.

Dogs start barking because of several different reasons. It could be because someone’s outside your door, or they saw a stranger outside. If you have frequent visitors, and because you can’t really stop strangers from walking by your house, train your puppy to keep quiet. Dog training apps can help, and you can also give them treats to reward them for good behavior.

The Convenience of Dog Training Apps

Before there were smartphones, dog owners train their pets or hire someone qualified to do it. If you don’t know how to train a dog properly, you may become unsuccessful in disciplining your puppy. So, you opt to hire someone else or enroll your dog in a training school.

It’s inconvenient because you’ll have to bring your puppy back and forth. Plus, you’ll be spending a lot of money for the trainer as well as transportation costs. Now, there are dog training apps available for you to download in app stores. Since most people own smartphones, training your puppy can be as easy as pressing a few buttons.

You will also be able to train your puppy instead of someone else, which means you can use that time to bond with your puppy. You can use a dog harness to have more control over your puppy if they’re very energetic.

Save Time

Training your puppy without the help of apps or training schools means that you have to be hands-on. You have to be with your puppy for every training to keep track of them. If you don’t have much time, especially if you also have work and a family to take care of, apps can make puppy training easier.

Some of the best dog training apps don’t require you to be with your pup all the time. Some have automatic features that dole out the commands and record progress. Then, you’ll only have to check from time to time to see how your puppy is getting along.

Final Thoughts

To be a responsible dog owner, you have to raise a disciplined puppy. There are dog training apps that help you raise a well-behaved fur baby. It helps you to have a peaceful living arrangement with your dog because they will misbehave less often. So, if you plan to bring a puppy home, don’t forget to get the essentials, including dog training apps, to help you.