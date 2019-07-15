Why should you use corrugated steel sheets for roofing?

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Due to its strength and durability corrugated steel sheets or sometimes referred to as iron sheets have been used for decades in roofing. Nowadays, they are also frequently used as a siding option. If you are planning to renovate your current roof or build a new one, keep reading this text because we are going to tell you some basic features of this construction material and discuss benefits that come with it.

Usually, this material comes in a “wavy” pattern, but there are also others available like those of a liner or square-edged shape. The original idea for corrugated steel date back to 1820s and it quickly become popular since it is easily assembled therefor it doesn’t require high building skills. Nowadays, it is manufactured using so-called cold-from process – the sheets are stacked together and then put through a roll forming process. Their shape is determined by rolling dies, and since they can be changed, numerous different shapes are produced. If you want to learn more about this process, as well as specifications of each type of corrugated steel sheet, visit this website.

The feature that makes it so popular and desirable is its steel strength that is, in this case, increased by the corrugation. Because of this, it is extremely resistant to weight, but also to water which is why it is perfect for roofing and also siding applications. It will withstand rain, wind, and hail. Furthermore, it is resistant to heavy object’s impact which may happen in case of a hurricane or tornado. Also, due to its protective coating, it will withstand fire and past damage, as well as rot and moisture. Since it doesn’t consist of any organic material, it is impossible for the mold to form.

As mentioned above, it is impervious to any kind of dents. This is an extremely beneficial feature if you live in an area that is frequently hit by violent hail storms. It simply cannot be damaged. In fact, it is four times more resistant to any sort of impacts and thermal damage than other vinyl siding materials.

When it comes to maintenance, the requirements are minimal. You only have to wash it regularly to remove dirt, insects, minerals, and environmental pollution. Since it already comes with a protective coating, there isn’t anything you have to do to prolong its lifespan and improve its aesthetics.

Other benefits include its affordability and aesthetic flexibility. Even though it may seem overly expensive, since it requires a large investment, you have to think about it in the long run. Yes, other materials are cheaper, but this one doesn’t require frequent replacement and repainting, as well as high maintenance. Since it will last for decades, you will be saving a significant amount of money. Lastly, it can be manufactured in any pattern and color you want, meaning you can customize it according to your house’s style. You can choose anything, from a traditional to a more modern, city look.

To conclude, we also have to mention that these sheets are made out of recycled material, and it can be recycled again, which makes it environment-friendly.