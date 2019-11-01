Why you should buy clothes from Avenue Montaigne

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Avenue Montaigne is world-famous for its designer shopping and converted fashion junctures. With legendary designers Dior and Chanel on its streets, this district is quickly outstripping Saint Honore in chich-cachet. Let’s take a look at some of the reasons you should pick up some clothing from the best streets of fashion; Avenue Montaigne.

The Newest Styles First

You’ve probably heard of iconic French fashion brand Chanel, or the favorite international Fendi. The beauty of going to the big fashion stores in France is their wearability. Maybe you’ve been looking at the new Fall Collection online, but shipping will take more than two days, maybe even a week. Buying online here means wearing the latest designer styles then, and now.

Trying On Clothing

The best part of purchasing clothing is wearing them, obviously. Sometimes you’ll order something, and it’s too small, or too big. If that’s the case, you’ll need to mail back the garment and try again on the sizing. If you try on in the store, your high fashion piece will be ready to go immediately. Even if you need to take in a shirt, or hem the pants, you’ll know what you’re in for.

You’ll Make a Statement

Most of the designer brands located on Avenue Montaigne combines French elegance with modernity. It’s hard not to feel like a high-class babe when you’re sporting the new 30 Montaigne bag. Even in the latest commercial for this Dior bag, you’ll see a woman living along the River Seine. These brands live and breathe luxury, and you’ll no doubt feel it.

Fashion Week

Fashion week isn’t just for the models featured on the catwalk. In fact, a lot of models got their starts casually walking the streets of Paris being their fashionable selves. If you’re looking to be an aspiring model, put an outfit together. Go grab yourself a coffee and walk the streets. You’ll see hundreds of photographers waiting to get a snap of you for their photography profiles. Even if that photographer doesn’t specifically go to speak to you, it’s still likely an agency will find you online if you’re featured in big publications.

The Experience

Going to all the well-designed stores, looking at the high fashion items within them, and seeing all of the chic people wearing Dior and Channel is an experience to itself. The streets are built beautifully and give off that classic French design that can’t be found anywhere else in the world. Whether you’re a tourist or a Paris local, you can learn a lot about the fashion world just from looking around the streets.