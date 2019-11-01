Millennials Approach To Getting Instagram Selfies (Even If You Have Bad Skin)

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The famous fountain of youth long has been relegated to the realms of myth and legend and things that are only found in stories and adventure novels.In the age of social media, beauty and elegance have become a trademark for the well-known, famous, and well-to-do. In this day and age, one of the biggest focuses for the beauty minded individuals out there is skincare. Young and old alike are becoming incredibly interested, passionate, and tuned in to the ins and outs of modern advances.

The mounting popularity of healthy living and good lifestyle choices is one of the biggest motivations for the rise in skincare popularity and focus. Due to the focus on social media platforms like Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube, and Facebook, the way we look has become more important than ever for many people across a range of demographics, social statuses, ages, and income levels. More and more people are learning the value of healthy, beautiful looking skin and are willing to do what it takes to get it and keep it once it is theirs.

Every cell in our bodies has a turnover rate, meaning that it will die and be replaced by new cells. Skin cells take the brunt of the exposure to toxins and things that can harm our bodies, so it is no surprise that cells are replaced every 30 days. As you age, this cycle quickens, and when cell regeneration cannot keep up as well, the skin starts to show signs of aging like wrinkles, discolorations, dryness, and other less than glowing signs of age.

The beginning of the beauty craze came when we found ways to turn back the hands of the clock and reduce these signs of aging. Five to ten years ago, the glamour look of the selfie craze was the height of the care industry. Today beauty status symbol for skincare is that of soft, smooth, glowing that looks as if you are not wearing any makeup at all. The move away from makeup could be seen as a sign that we, as a society, are learning that natural beauty is just as valuable as artificially created beauty and should be equally respected and embraced. This shift favors skincare, wellness, and overall health by focusing on what is best for our bodies as opposed to only what looks best for the camera.

But what can someone do to get great looking skin, especially if they have problems with blotchy, dry, red, or broken out?

Years ago, the way to overcome issues and defects was to slather on thick layers of makeup, but that won’t fly if you are going for a more natural look. If you have issues, inflammation is very likely at the core of the problem. You can use creams and topicals to reduce inflammation and treat underlying issues to help reduce the severity of your problems, but you also need to get below the skin to where the chronic inflammation is happening.

Thankfully, chronic inflammation can be battled in several easy and fairly affordable ways: