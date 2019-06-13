Why You Should Choose Wood Wrist Watch

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A watch is always a great gift for anyone. They have been important accessories, for both men and women, for a long time now. They can be worn on any occasion which is why they are always a good investment. Even though they can be pricy, if carefully cared for, they can last for years and years to come. If you are thinking about buying a watch for someone special, here are some reasons why you should get a wooden one.

Wood watches are unique. As you can imagine, no two watches can be identical which makes them a perfect, original present. Every feature of it such as shape, width, and color, depending on the species of wood that watch is made from. In addition, each designer tries to not repeat their work, which means that each one of them is one-of-a-kind, even if you get it from the same designer. Check out goshoppingkart.com website and find the one you like the most.

Due to this and the fact that the popularity of these accessories is still raising, and that they are still pretty rare, you will be the center of attention. Your watch will draw attention and appeal to other people, which is why you will be asked many questions. Plus, we are sure that you will get many compliments.

Furthermore, wood watches are eco-friendly. Since they are made of the sustainable source, less energy is used when producing them and also they can always be recycled. Since people are now more invested in forest planting, there will not be a shortage of wood any time soon. Craftsmen use different types of wood when creating numerous works of art, but when it comes to watches, bamboo is widely used due to its strength and rapid growth. Moreover, wouldn’t it be cool to possess a watch that was made from parts of an old sailing boat? Each one of these has a special story to tell.

Also, because they are made out of natural material, they are non-toxic and hypoallergenic. Unlike other materials such as metal or plastic, wood is chemical-free meaning it doesn’t pose any threat to your health which is important because watches are in close contact with our skins for hours every day. Likewise, some people have a metal allergy which is why metal watches are not an option for them. This type of allergy can cause skin discoloration and irritation. If you have this problem but are not ready to give up on this accessory, wood ones are perfect for you. Similarly, these watches are nickel-free. All metal watches contain nickel, and in some people, it can cause painful blisters, that require a lot of time to heal.

Moreover, wood accessories are extremely fashionable right now. They will give you something extra that will refresh your entire outfit. What is more, these watches are extremely easy to maintain. All you need is a drop of olive oil or lemon juice to clean all the dirt from it. They are also durable, and most importantly they are not sensitive to heat like metal is.

All in all, these are some main points why you should choose a wood watch. As mentioned above, they are stylish, unique and very durable. Plus, wood is a traditional gift for 5th wedding anniversary, so maybe you should get one for your spouse.