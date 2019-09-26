Why you should consider an online gaming coaching service?

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

With the sudden boom of hundreds of great competitive battle royale games such as Fortnite, Player Unknown Battlegrounds, Realm Royale, Ring of Elysium, Apex Legends and many more, a lot of people have taken an interested in this competitive side of gaming. Not a lot of players are born with a natural talent to dominate in these competitive games. Some have a natural aim, “game sense” or strategic skill. But do not fret, if you are interested in getting good in these games and even better than naturally talented players, you should consider hiring an online gaming coaching service.

An online gaming coaching service can help you perfect all those skills you lack. With consistent coaching throughout your games, you will surely start seeing improvements by getting more kills, wins and overall much better KD ratio. If you are wondering how all those Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, PUBG or Fortnite professional players such as Shroud have such an amazing aim and tactics, it is simply by training over and over again for hundreds of hours. These players also always have a coach by their side even with their pro experience.

Even if you are not interested in the E-Sports part of the gaming community, getting better at those high skill cap games will still improve your gaming experience. “Carrying” your friends, winning more games, overcoming battles will be much more fun than before. You can try out just one lesson out of these online coaching services and you will immediately see the value of it and instantly notice a difference in your gaming skill.

Types of online gaming coaching

Solo Replay Analysis

A coach will watch all your pre-recorded videos and analyze them to point out every mistake you have done and everything you need to know to be a better and more successful player. This type of coaching will cost you about 20 to 22 dollars an hour.

Live Streaming

A coach will watch you play your games solo and will either write down some notes of your gameplay and later explain the do’s and don’ts or will comment live on your gameplay while you are playing to point out the things you should improve on or help you with positioning and rotations as well as some aiming tips. This service can cost you about the same amount of $20.

Teaming Up

You will hop into a game together with your coach and he will take the lead. He will make all the shot calls and lead you through all the rotations he is about to or should do and about all the types of weapons should you be using for your playstyle or the current situation. This can cost you a bit more, but it shouldn’t be more than 30$ an hour.

Reverse Coaching

The coach will be playing by himself while he explains every action he does such as why they picked up a certain weapon or rotated a certain direction while you are watching a live screen share. This should cost you no more than $25 an hour.