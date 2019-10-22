Why You Should Think About Getting YouTube TV?

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

In recent years, streaming services have taken over, replacing the traditional cable and drastically changing the way we watch television. There is a high chance that your home entertainment center is already equipped with subscriptions to major streaming services, but there might be one that has flown under your radar.

YouTube’s new streaming platform – YouTube TV might be a great replacement for cable and it comes with a subscription fee that people can actually afford. If you are ready to cancel cable once and for all, here is everything you need to know about this game-changing service.

What is YouTube TV?

The platform is an on-demand and live TV streaming service that was launched in 2017. It is aimed at people who are looking to switch from traditional cable packages to streaming. It offers over 70 channels and provides access to live sporting events, major news channels, a selection of on-demand TV shows, numerous entertainment channels, and on-demand movies.

How to Watch?

It offers live television on phones, tablets, and streaming devices. It is compatible with iOS and Android for smartphones, smart TVs, gaming systems such as Xbox One, Chrome and Firefox web browsers, and is available on Chromecast too. Once you sign up for a free trial, you can access the platform by tuning in on your browser or downloading the YouTube TV app. You can visit youtubetvpromocode.com to read more about it.

The Benefits

1. More Options

It is available on multiple devices, meaning one can watch content wherever they are, whenever they want to. It offers a better experience, is much cheaper than cable, and allows access to up to 6 people, enabling up to three of them to tune in simultaneously on the same account. This is especially great if one has a big family and is looking for a cable alternative.

2. More Content

The service includes all the popular cable networks, plus all the channels that fall under the umbrella of such companies. On top of the 70+ channels that are offered, you will also have access to YouTube Red Originals – YouTube’s own network shows. For a small extra fee, you can subscribe to additional premium stations as well.

3. Cloud DVR

It allows you to watch your favorite shows at a later time by recording them as they air and saving them online. It offers unlimited storage, storing content onto the cloud to up to 9 months. This is a major advantage since most other streaming services usually offer only 28 days.

4. No Contract

All you need to do is sign up and subscribe to the service for a monthly fee, eliminating the need for short-term or long-term contracts and allowing you to cancel the service whenever you please without having to pay a cancellation fee. Besides that, there is no need to rent a cable box from companies, because the streaming service comes in through the device you are using at that specific moment.

Conclusion

YouTube TV might be one of the best streaming services right now, well-worth its monthly fee. Considering its many benefits, it has a lot to offer and is a great alternative to traditional cable. You can start your free trial whenever you choose and start watching right away.