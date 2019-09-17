Why you should visit Punta Cana for once before you die?

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Those who have gone to Punta Cana for a vacation have tried to describe that place in a myriad of ways. But one thing that remains common is the utter sense of awe and astonishment with which all the narrative of experiences has been spoken of. This place boasts of being nestled alongside the longest white sand coastline in the Caribbean islands.

The splendid combination of white sand beach expanding itself towards the arms of an endless stretch of the mystery of the sea is something that makes this place so compelling that it attracts thousands of tourists to stand in witness of the beach romancing the sea and sea is whispering a word of love accentuated through the voice of waves.

Spice up your honeymoon with a pinch of Caribbean Salt in Punta Cana

Punta Cana is a place for creating memories for a lifetime. It could be a perfect honeymoon destination where the newly wedded bride can see herself in the manifestation of the pristine beach draped in a white bridal gown of sand, and the groom can conjure up his conjugal fantasies in the metaphor of spontaneity of the whirling sea.

Celebrates the celestial marriage between the virgin beach and deep blue sea in the backdrop of coastal extravaganza and they seal the marital vow embracing each other along the coast with the sea constantly kissing the cheek of the beach with the gesture of its waves in its endeavor to woo its mistress. If you want this dream to come true, visit clubmed.ch.

Just a mere visit to this place and spending a couple of days here might help you explore the love of your life. You can even book your flight tickets or ensure your stay in a luxurious beach resort in the lap of the sea from the above-mentioned link. You can, in fact, access it from your smartphone without much hassle while sitting on the couch of your leaving room and watching soccer on the TV.

Couple Only Resorts have a long way to go in Punta Cana

Punta Cana is immensely popular with the couples who want to spend a long weekend away from their work in order to unwind themselves with their minds being recharged with enthusiasm to start it again afresh. This place is home to some of the most flamboyant resorts of the Dominican island that offers a lavish stay to the tourists coupled with delicious local cuisines offered with a toast to Caribbean music. One can spend the most memorable vacation of a lifetime surrounded by the loved ones around you while indulging in the luxury of lying down on the sun-kissed beaches sipping on the tropical wines with a melancholy blues music being played out to regale the ears.

The emerging trend of the couple’s only resorts is fast catching up with the flock of tourists. As the place is believed to be a favorite holiday destination for couples, they prefer to stay at a place where privacy will be taken care of with no interference from the world outside.

The rising popularity of Couple only resorts has prompted owners of many boutique resorts to jump into the bandwagon of perceptional shift, and they are fast transforming themselves with the traditional format of operation being retrofitted into the new paradigm of the hospitality industry.

Places that you should not miss out on in Punta Cana

This place has something up for grab for everyone in the family. While elders will be soaked in the elegance of beach amusement, the children in the family may insist on getting immersed in the fun and adventure of Scuba diving, Hiking or inland safaris. The elders can also have a bit of spiritual gratification by roaming around in the iconic churches that carry the emblem of local Caribbean culture.

Cotubanama National Park

Punta Cana is a natural habitat for a number of national parks lining down along the coastline of The Dominican Republic. Cotubanama is the largest among them, which is punctuated with gigantic coconut trees stretching their arms towards the sky. It is a cave riddled sanctuary that stands as a versatile archive of thousands of flora and fauna species. It lies surrounded by a natural lagoon from the three sides and connected to the sea from the one side.

Boca De Yuma

It is a small fishing village built around the occupation of catching fishes in the sea for a livelihood. It gets you to penetrate deep into the life of a fisherman in order to understand the deal of hardship weaved around it. It stands in a stark resemblance with an Italian fishing harbor. This place is a haven for local restaurants that offers a wide array of delicious preparation of fish served with a variety of indigenous sauces and spices.

Choco Museo

This place takes you to a journey dated back in the sequence of rich historical events stringed with the gradual evolution of cultivation of great Caribbean chocolate. The décor and interior of this place have been styled in the format of a museum that could transport someone into the territory of the past.

Punta Cana Festival

It is a beach festival that is meant to celebrate the unique cultural ethos of the place that is broadly characterized by local foods, attire, occupation, and moreover how the locals live their lives. The festival attracts a huge pool of revelers from across the world. It is in line with the spirit and grandeur of the Rio festival that happens in Brazil.