Free iPhone X Mockup: Why Mockups Are Popular These Days?

Apple’s iPhone X has certainly toned down the options when it comes to the colors. Mainly, they have offered silver, black, and gold. The compilation of mockups for the popular Apple’s iPhone X includes some minimalistic styles. There is what we call as simplified/clay style and this is a realistic version with the design being flat and with different angles. The mockup result is very stunning. It really replicates the original version and its functionality for experimentation and demonstration purposes has been covered technically. In terms of full-screen display design, the mockup product really looks like the original one as it appears so sleeky.

The total appearance is so striking given the fact that the creators of an iPhone PSD mockup have studied it well on how to come up with a mockup that really looks like the original iPhone X.

Find the Stunning Free iPhone X Mockup

I presume that you already know those iPhone mockups should look great and their functionality should be great, too. There are options on how to create one. You can download a PSD or Sketch files. As well, there is also another way where you just have to drag and drop a PNG or JPEG photo file. Or, you will just have to input the photo URL in order to start creating one of the best iPhone X mockups. Then you can see the output right on your computer browser and you can then test it through checking the responsiveness of your website or application. Great? Yes, it absolutely is.

According to Ramotion, It is a convenient process, so to speak. The pixel-perfect iPhone X mockups really look good and professional. There are several cases that can attest to this claim. Then if you want to gauge its versatility, it is possible too. The flat designs don’t actually have the backgrounds. Anytime you can use them every time there is a need to do it. Checking the ads, banners, landing pages, and more can just be so easy and wonderful.

In the past, Apple only had these colors for its iPhones: space grey, silver, rose gold, and gold. These colors were offered previously before the launching of their iPhone X models. But when iPhone X arrived on the market, the colors were silver, black and gold colors as mentioned above. Prior to iPhone X, let say, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, the offered colors were silver, gold, grey, and space grey. And the earlier models which were iPhone 7 and 7 Plus had rose gold, gold, black, jet black, and silver.

Using the iPhone Mockup Templates in 3 Ways

There are available templates which anybody can use today to create mockups. These templates are famous while e-commerce and digital branding have become so popular presently. The mockup designers have developed more realistic, very unique mockups intended for various purposes. They’re using realistic mockup templates for them to stand out among others. The industry of mockup designing and creation has a tight competition. That’s why it is a must that you can choose the best designer who can outshine the competition. Considering the purpose of visualization and demonstration, creating the mockups using templates is to have the look and feel of what the resulting product will really appear to the audience.

1. Find and Download

Did you already find some PSD mockup files? If not yet, then you have to find the files through the World Wide Web. There are free but there are also paid templates. For free mockup templates, there are lots of options online. You just have to be very diligent in finding one that suits your needs. For paid ones, they are also numerous on the web. After downloading the mockup template file, you need to extract it. It is usually zipped in a specific folder and the file should have these: (a) A PSD mockup file – It refers to the source file that is editable; (b) A .jpg mockup file – It contains the file that can preview the actionable template; and (c) A .pdf or .txt file – It has to show you the explanation about the mockup itself together with the licensing policy.

2. Open the Object

It is the smart object, by the way. You will then have to find the types of files that are explained above. After getting them, your next step is to open the .psd file through the use of an Abode Photoshop software tool. The file has layers which you have to understand deeply. You will find out how complex the mockup file is. Understanding the layers is so vital because you will have to replace the default content with your customized content. Spend enough time in studying and understanding the layers because this is the main key to hit success on your project.

3. Place the Content

This is the last step. You need to have custom content. After understanding the layers, you have to replace the default with your personally created content. Opening a new Adobe Photoshop browser is the key to realize this step. All you need to do is to click on the Smart Object icon. You will find it out that the default content can be edited by yourself. After completing the process, you can go back to the original PSD file and you will discover the changes you made.