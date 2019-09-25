Wine Tours: Explore The Different Side of Australia

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Australia is a country filled with ‘bucket list’ experiences, from a myriad of natural wonders, breathtaking landscapes, diverse wildlife, dazzling beaches, to friendly locals, and cosmopolitan metropolises. People visit the country for a variety of reasons, but there is a different side of Australia to explore for those who are interested.

The Land Down Under is also a place of food and wine, with magnificent seafood, tasty meats, and dishes that take influences from cuisines from all over the world, blending them into something truly different. The range of smaller boutique wineries and large corporate vineyards is vast with famous regions spread all across the continent.

Popular activities that are enjoyed by many tourists who visit Australia include wine tasting and purchasing. Not only that but travelers will also have a chance to sample local foods such as jams, cheese, olives, and sauces. Here are some things to know and places to visit if you decide to go to one of Australia’s wine tours.

Useful Tips

Think about the destination – Unless you are planning to stay longer in the country, you might not be able to go to certain wineries. If you are traveling mostly because you want to go on these tours, it might be better to visit a region where the drink is largely produced. Also, larger makers are usually open at any time of year, but smaller ones tend to be closed during big holidays or they only open on weekends.

Choose where you go carefully – Although you might be tempted to select big names you are familiar with it might always be the best choice. Many of them can get very crowded, particularly during the holidays.

If you are struggling to choose where to go, wine tours might be the best solution. A lot of companies organize bus tours to nearby areas where you will have a chance to visit three to six vineyards, enjoy tastings, eat lunch at a local restaurant, and visit other attractions in the area.

Ensure you will have a wonderful experience – Most producers, especially smaller cellars, offer free public tastings. This is a wonderful opportunity to talk with makers and learn more about the different varieties. You will be able to extend your knowledge, at the same time enjoying delicious drinks, and having a pleasurable experience.

Places to Go

1. Barossa and Clare Valley

While visiting one of the charming, picturesque villages you will have a chance to get a taste of the country’s rural charm. You can enjoy tours, tastings, delicious meals, but also have a chance to meet friendly people and enjoy the breathtaking landscapes.

2. Hunter Valley

Driving two hours north of Sydney will take you to the birthplace of Australia’s wine industry. You can even take a helicopter or hot-air balloon ride over a working vineyard. You can click here for more information about this great place.

3. Margaret River

It stretches about 62 miles from north to south and is mainly home to boutique-sized producers. The region’s Mediterranean climate delivers high-quality fruits, giving the beverages a rich, intense flavor. The region is truly a paradise for serious connoisseurs.

4. Yarra Valley

Less than an hour’s drive from Melbourne, the region is home to more than 50 producers. There you can go hot-air ballooning, hiking, and enjoy tours and tastings as much as your heart desires.

Conclusion

Throughout the country, landscapes vary dramatically and you can visit a big famous maker, then go down the road and see a small, family-run winery. There are plenty of tours to choose from, but no matter where you go, you can rest assured that you will have an enjoyable and relaxing time and a wonderful, unforgettable experience.