Accessories for watches – What is there?

In the field of watch accessories, there are various products that provide for tidiness, protection or appropriate transport depending on the requirements.

In the following, we will look into the most important accessories for watches in more detail.

Watch boxes

Watch boxes are available in different sizes. For example, there is a watch box with 12 wooden compartments. Watch boxes with a glass lid or for six watches are also available from retailers. Many boxes also offer the possibility of storing high-quality watches in different drawers. The glass lid also provides a good view from the outside. Some watch boxes are equipped with a removable watch cushion and a velvet interior lining.

This offers a soft base for the watches of ladies and gentlemen. The metal clasp is high-quality and also watch boxes, which are equipped with genuine or PU leather, are available as watch accessories. The elegant watch boxes are comparable to a watch box and offer the collector the possibility to always keep his watches safe and classy.

Watch winders

Watch winders are available in different configurations for two or more watches. The window and the elegant design with a black velvet cushion offer further comfort with the watch winder. The watch winder serves for the movement of automatic watches and is also by the beautiful equipment a decoration for the room.

Often the watch winders are equipped with two different power supplies: With a mains adapter or with batteries. Two or more watches can be placed on the integrated rotating stands and moved at the same time. The motor of the watch winders is quiet and available with different housings. Either with a case made of plastic, wood or bamboo.

Watch case

A watch case can also serve as a storage for the watch collection or individual watches. With the watch case, watches can be transported and collected dust-free and safely. There are travel cases for two or one clock, which are closed with a zipper and are provided with artificial leather.

The workmanship of selected cases is high-quality and by the cover with high-quality imitation leather the watch box from wood fiberboard is stable and light. On the inside, the watch case is additionally lined with high-quality velvet and thus feels soft. A watch case is a perfect travel companion but also ideal for the watch storage at home.

Watch storage and other accessories for watches

In the field of watch storage, there are also various watch caskets, watch cases and other containers for safe storage that offer protection against dust. A jewellery holder, especially for watch straps, is also a possibility to store the watches visibly, for example on the jewellery chest. These are particularly suitable for watches that you wear regularly.

A watch case offers more protection and, with a black leatherette cover, is also a classic bedroom accessory. Whether watch chest, watch case, watch casket or watch box: These storage options are safe and stylish. Watch chains, watch tools and watch straps are also part of the wide range of watch accessories. If you want to see more regarding this topic, visit www.uhrenaufbewahrung.eu