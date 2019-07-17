Woman Claims She Knows Exactly What Men Like… Since She’s Slept With 10,000 Of Them

If someone had seen 10,000 movies, you’d consider them a movie expert. If they’d eaten at 10,000 restaurants, you’d consider them a restaurant expert. There’s very little someone could do 10,000 times that wouldn’t qualify them as an expert of that field. What if they’d slept with 10,000 men?

Well, this woman has done just that, and she says she’s learned a lot from the experience, saying she knows exactly what men want.

Coming from her, its definitely a “pro tip”

Gwenyth Montenegro entered the industry of sex work after experiencing a horrific sexual assault. The experience propelled her to start stripping at 19; she then began sleeping with men for money at 21. She thought she’d stop after one client, but 10,000 men later, she considers herself to be an expert on what men want when it comes to sex.