Beauty Test Drive: Marc Jacobs Neutral Nail Polish

The neutral nail color trend, AKA mannequin hands, is returning this fall. Marc Jacobs’ Enamored Hi-Shine Lacquer in 9 to 5 is part of Marc’s exclusive runway nail polish collection and promises opaque coverage and high shine. Last weekend, I attended a wedding and didn’t want my nail polish to compete with my brightly-colored, graphic-patterned dress, so I opted to Beauty Test Drive this sophisticated shade. Let’s see how it turned out…

Application: Instead of cutting my nails short, I rounded out the square edges giving each nail a softer look. Then I applied two coats of 9 to 5. The nail polish dries fairly quickly and does indeed go on quite opaque. Because the polish itself is quite glossy, and I was short on time, I skipped a topcoat.

Results: I love the way the light, neutral color compliments my tan without shouting “LOOK AT ME!” Without a base or topcoat, the polish lasted 72 hours, but the small chips were barely noticeable. Neutral colors are far more forgivable than bright reds. My only complaint is the price.

Price: $18, Marc Jacobs Beauty

Rating: 3/5

Original by: