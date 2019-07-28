Behind Closed Doors: Women Reveal Their Preferences When Watching XXX Videos

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

P*rnhub and chill

Plenty of women watch adult videos by themselves when they are needing to get off. There’s a small, but growing market of adult films targeted at straight women. I remember ten years ago I had to purchase DVDs of them, where the scenes are less agressive, the men are better looking, and the sets are more than a futon in an empty house.

Of course, that was my preference, and, you know, different strokes for different folks. Like with men, each woman has their own genre of XXX videos that does it for them. These women had no qualms explaining to others what types of adult films they watch when they’re in the mood for some self-love.

The Plots

I don’t really watch [adult movies] but I got turned on by two guys together so my boyfriend at the time decides to get me a gay p*rn. (On disc, if internet p*rn existed then it wasn’t so mainstream) They start making out which was super hot. There were blow jobs, also hot.

But then, there was the guy with the bulging muscles and huge d*ck attacking the poor little guy. I’m yelling at the screen, genuinely alarmed! Oh my god, run little guy! Run! Arg! No! Clench your butt cheeks! That big guy was MEAN! Poor little guy. My ex thought my cheering for the little guy was hysterical.

Totally ruined gay p*rn for me. Not that I was ever going to be super into p*rn but it killed the fantasy.

I also watched a really interesting *orn where they were at a masquerade ball and everyone kept screwing the wrong person. I was also cheering on people in that one. “Oh no! That’s not your husband! He had to change costumes!”

Apparently I get way too invested in p*rn plots. That’s pretty much most of my experience with p*rn. (wyldepixie)

If there was a YouTube channel of you doing commentary on p*rn videos I would subscribe. [deleted user]

Not too rough

I like pretty p*rn. I want it explicit, but with pretty people who aren’t obviously filming in a San Fernando Valley rental/squat/down market office park. No facials.

I think I just want Skinemax. (KinseyH)

Machines

I like the ‘f**king machine’ videos. Where the girls are just pounded with huge dildos going 100mph. I reallllllllly want one of those machines. (Jaytee99)

Well, there goes another job machines are taking away. (HerrXRDS)

Fantasy

Honestly, I like to watch women masturbating. But it’s not because I’m attracted to women- it’s because I’m imagining what it would be like to be that woman, and have tons of guys rubbing one out to me doing dirty things to myself. Never is there any desire for the woman involved. It’s all me putting myself in their shoes. (Kmart1008)

BDSM

LOTS of BDSM, girls tied up. Rough stuff where the girl is really getting off.. lesbian, orgasm, forced orgasms.. I just like watching girls cum because I know the feeling! (Shoxabox)

All about that D

It seems like a lot of women watch lesbian p*rn. im a woman and ive NEVER gotten off to it. it does nothing for me. im all about seeing women getting dominated by a d*ck. its all about that wang. i like watching those Public agen videos for some reason too (sit_ur_ass_down)

Just like mom used to make

Homemade p*rn. I cannot get off watching a dude plow a girl in an uncomfortable position while she pretends to orgasm. (secondbase101)

Just like me

I generally like to watch videos with a girl who has a similar body type as mine. Other than that, it’s mostly “sort by most viewed” and look for high rated ones. (chibitrash)

I can totally relate. I don’t really watch a lot of p*rn anymore but if I do I am immediately turned off when I see women who have huge obvious fake b**bs and fake eyelashes and nails, etc.

My boyfriend and I tried watching it once together but I started getting really insecure and didn’t get horny at all whenever he played a video with women that seemed really fake looking. (PlantaAliena)

Doms on screen

Degradation and humiliation, MMF and just rough men. I find dominant men sexy, but would hate that in real life. (McCoolmack)

The Bump

Impregnation p*rn is really hot to me. Weird given I do not want to get pregnant at all.

Also, guys jacking off slowly with these low breathy moans, getting so into it their back arches. It’s a very specific thing. (Siredance)

Hot Dudes

I get really turned off by p*rn where the man is not attractive. This is most p*rn.

I also get turned off by p*rn where the guy just jumps straight in there and starts having [intercourse] like, 5 seconds in. WHERE IS THE FOREPLAY. I like foreplay in s*x, so i like it in p*rn too.

I like girl on girl, though I’m straight. Mostly straight, anyway.

I prefer photos to video, mostly because the women often sound really, really fake in orgasm, and the dialogue in p*rn is often so terrible it kind of takes you out of the mood. (mariposa888)

A nice rack

I’m really picky. I spend sometimes up to an hour browsing for the perfect video. I need them both to be attractive and she should be younger than him. They both need to be well endowed but if she looks like she got her b**b job in a third world country for $40 and a blowjob, I’m on to the next video. I need him to go down on her before really pounding her hard, and that’s it. I like scenarios like babysitter, teacher/student, boss/secretary, etc. (hotdoginmyshithole)

Read more preferences over at Reddit.

Original by Jordie Lee