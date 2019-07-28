These Are the 15 Best Porn Sites for Women to Enjoy

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It is no secret that the world of the Internet is filled with porn. However, most sites are for men, and most of them have too many subgenres and categories that are nearly not for everyone. Therefore, something you could actually want to watch tends to be lacking. On many such free porn sites, most videos and pop-ups show the actors degrading, insulting, and violating the women they work with. In such a market, it is extremely hard to find a decent porn site that is women-friendly. It should not come as a surprise that more men than women watch porn movies, because most are oriented to their fantasies. Still, in the modern world of today, this is quickly changing. Equality is everywhere, and finding a hot piece of masturbation material does not have to come with a woman feeling like an object, unless of course, that is precisely what a woman wants. But even that can be feminist in nature. In this list, we will go over 15 of the best porn sites for women to enjoy. Most of the best ones are not free, but the quality and ethics are great. In addition, paying for it makes the whole industry friendlier towards women.

1. Make Love Not Porn

This site is the work of Cindy Gallop, and it shows the real sex that real people have, and not actors who are doing scripted and unrealistic things that never actually happen in real life sex. Real life couples submit their own videos in which they are having sex. You are then able to rent them for $5 each, half of which goes to the couple. The website has a message for the fans as well: “We are not porn—porn is performance (often an exceedingly delicious performance, but a performance nonetheless). We are not ‘amateur’—a label that implies that the only people doing it right are the professionals and the rest of us are bumbling idiots. (Honey, please.)” The attitude, approach, and the culture of this site is empowering.

2. The Crash Pad

This is an award-winning porn site with many fans. As they claim, they offer “real dyke porn, lesbians, femme on femme, boi, stud, genderqueer and trans-masculine performers, transwomen, transmen, queer men and women engaging in authentic queer sexuality, whether it is with safer sex, strap-on sex, cocksucking, kink and BDSM, gender play and fluidity, and always authentic orgasms.” A subscription is required after which you become a member. You can then stream all of their videos from $9.99 to $25 per month, depending on what you get.

3. Lust Cinema

Filmmaker Erika Lust has explained why porn videos can actually be quite feminist in an awesome TED Talk. She says that porn videos, mostly made by female directors, can show all of the real passion, “intimacy, love, and lust in sex.” She also said that “the feminine viewpoint is vital, the aesthetic is a pleasure to all of the senses, and eroticism and innovation are celebrated.” There is also an option of viewer “confessions” that she makes into videos for her popular XConfessions series. For between $16.66 and $34.95 per month, enjoy the work of the talented filmmaker.

4. Lady Cheeky

This is not actually a video website. Instead of this, they deal with porn in the format of ever-popular GIFs for quick and free consumption of “palpable desire, unbridled passion, and body-positive eroticism,” as they say. The site also has sex-toy reviews for the users, an interesting adult NSFW coloring book, and many other resources, all provided by a sex educator by the name of Elle Chase. When you do not have enough time, something like this can be a lifesaver.

5. Dane Jones

Usually, the “female-friendly” parts of most mainstream porn sites clearly prove how low the standards actually are, as anything where the woman feels the slightest form of pleasure is a video categorized for women, while the overall video is clearly meant for the straight men audience. However, with Dane Jones, the videos are among the best options made specifically for the ladies. All of these are sensual, romantic, and focused primarily on the women involved. Of course, they do have some shots that focus on the men’s bodies and parts as well, but this is a necessity. At this site, you can become a subscribed member for between $20 and $30 per month, but they also offer many free videos.

6. Indie Porn Revolution

This site is run only by women. It was once called nofauxxx.com, and it is not Indie Porn Revolution, a porn website that wants to involve a diverse range of actors and show safe sex, which is an extreme rarity in porn, and not cast people in stereotypical roles. Memberships for this modern porn site range from $16.67 to $20 per month.

The filmmaker behind this production goes by the nickname “Ms. Naughty,” and she calls it “a deliberate attempt to show all the good stuff that we love about sex—intimacy, laughter, connection, and a real pleasure.” Her videos show both the silly and awkward side of sex, and the hot and steamy side everyone wants to achieve with their partner. The camera equally zooms in on the women and men, and there are many scenes that focus on the buildup of the always important sexual tension that couples experience before the actual sex. In order to access more than trailers and previews, you will have to pay $28.22 for your first month, after which every month is $12.24.

8. Sounds of Pleasure

When you have listen to enough fake moans and fake pleasure, you might begin to what the real-life people actually sound like while masturbating, having sex, and climaxing. Well, you are in luck, as this site is here to clear up any misconceptions. Completely free of charge, you will be able to listen to countless audio recordings of different masturbation sessions. Some of them include dirty talking that is aimed at pleasing the listener, while others include some more entertaining and funny things. Go ahead and check it out to see.

9. Good Vibrations after Dark

Good Vibrations is a feminist sex-toy shop that makes it their mission to make it available for women to fulfill their diverse desires. What is more, their awesome video collection is extensive and diverse. You can limit your search to feminist porn, women-directed films, and even sexed guides, which is something much needed in the world where most people learn everything about sex through extremely unrealistic porn material. On this site, you can either pay per minute or rent a video from $5 to $10.

10. Bellesa

At this porn site, women can access sexual content easily and watch materials true to how they really see themselves, a subject of pleasure and not an object of conquest for men to conquer. However, the site is not only about porn, as their platform also aims at helping the women fulfill their deepest desires. The users are also able to share their intimate and erotic stories and engage in a great community with other same minded women who are looking to freely express themselves and talk about sexuality at a safe place on the Internet. Also, if you want to try your hand in writing your own erotica stories, you can also submit your original content here. If not, simply head on and browse through their extensive women-friendly porn categories that include sensual, passionate, and even rough.

11. Dipsea

This is another female-founded and led platform aimed at making feminist audio. You can think of this as Audible for erotica, which gives you the option of finding sexy stories for whichever situation or mood you find yourself in. Search for audio porn when alone in the bed for a quick or extensive solo session, or find a story perfect for listening before date if you are nervous or having trouble getting flirty. There are even erotic stories you can listen as you commute, just to clear some headspace before entering the office. Dipsea has stories for a wide range of preferences, interests, fantasies, and perspectives, and all of them are fun and safe, as well as full of enthusiastic content designed and developed for female pleasure. A yearly subscription is $47.99, a total that comes down to less than $4 per month.

12. SPIT

Sexuality is a wide and colorful spectrum where each person wants something different. Therefore, the best of porn should reflect all of that, and more. The queer porn collection of SPIT achieves this on not one, but two levels, and showcases different media like videos, photos, and erotica, which in turn all show a wide variety of experiences. The content is developed ethically, while the company makes sure to create consensual, intersectional, and equitable space for feminists in the sex industry. For $19.65 per month, you can become a part of such a movement.

13. r/chickflixxx

As everyone already knows, Reddit can be one of the weirdest and unsafe places on the whole Internet. Moreover, it is not always the friendliest environment for women. However, the r/chickfixxx subreddit is a place where you can find women who are posting their favorite female-friendly X rated videos, as well as other material. There is even an option to make requests from other users if your tastes are more specific and you cannot find anything. Also, if you are looking for a specific kind of video, it is much easier to ask the fellow sexperts of Reddit instead of blindly browsing for hours. Try it out; it is completely free.

14. A Four Chambered Heart

Not everyone looks for porn in the traditional sense of the word. Many different, alternative, and concept porn genres exist. One such type is artistic porn. For those looking for a more artistic side in porn, and yes, it exists, and it is pretty great, go on and check out the photography collections and short films on A Four Chambered Heart website. As it is essentially art like any other, some of these stills that they have are pretty and beautiful enough that you can easily hang them up on the walls of your home. You might be distracted each time you walk pass them though, but is that really a bad thing?

15. Literotica

Porn videos, GIFs, images, and audio material are great. Still, at times, there is still nothing better than reading a good old fashioned piece of erotica. Literotica is not just a type of scandalous paperback you might have seen or heard of before. This free source of erotica content provides some of the hottest fiction and fantasy that you can find on the Internet. There are works from a variety of different authors who offer their own styles and points of view. The standard of the website is high, which means they care for the quality. In short, the stories will help you do the thing you want just fine.