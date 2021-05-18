Wood Fireplace Usage Tips to Keep the Whole Family Warm and Safe

Relaxing in front of a crackling fire or in front of a wood stove is a favorite way to spend a cold winter evening. Looking at the fire lowers blood pressure, and our enjoyment while looking at the fire can be rooted in evolution, as an act of gathering around fire as in prehistoric times.

A fireplace in your home is an excellent option to keep warm during the long cold months, and if installed well, it can be a great addition to your current décor. Thanks to the many options made available in the market, you can get an affordable option that will keep your family warm. These gas or wood heaters are more efficient and come at competitive prices. But to enjoy the benefits these fireplaces offer, you need to maintain it to ensure it runs efficiently correctly. When properly maintained, it will avoid fire hazards and keep your family safe.

We have discovered some essential usage tips from the lopi.com.au blog post that can keep your family safe and warm.

Ensure you always use the appropriate fuel

If you have an installed wood heater in your home, you need to select the best firewood. Get the well-seasoned dry hardwood as these can burn efficiently. A suitable type of wood should have a moisture content below 18%; this way, you will be assured of efficiency, as the wood will burn hot enough and avoid any creosote build-up. When there is an accumulation of creosote in the flue, this could cause flue fires. To enjoy the efficiency your wood heater can offer, try and source the best; a good option would be redwood as it burns for longer and burns hot. Avoid getting treated timber as this is not suitable for your home, as such wood could produce some toxicity levels when burning.

Coal should never be used in fireplaces. Charcoal during combustion produces carbon monoxide, which is toxic. And in combination with a faulty chimney very dangerous.

Get a protective fireguard.

If you have installed an open fireplace, then a fireguard is something you should already have. These guards can save lives as it creates a barrier between the fire embers and your family trying to get some warmth. Some heaters come with a glass screen to keep your family safe. Still, as you get your home warm and cosy, these glass screens get very hot, so it wouldn’t hurt if you added a protective layer to ensure your family is safe, especially the curious young members of your family.

Get the approved wood heaters.

As we had mentioned above, the market has been filled with an endless list of heating options, and trying to get the best one for your home could be very overwhelming. Each heating option offers you the next best thing. To help you narrow down on the product you should get, ensure the heating option complies with the latest standards set in Australia. All heating options as of August 2019 are required to have an emissions factor that should not be more than 1.5g/kg and should have at least 60% efficiency. Additionally, look out for burn times; a good option would burn for 8 hours or more. A longer burn time means you will be able to wake up to a warm and cozy home.

Never overcrowd the fireplace

Fireplaces have been a favorite in interiors since time immemorial, both as a type of heating and as a wonderful decor. Fireplaces need to be cleaned periodically, and you need to know-how to use them properly. Here are some tips: Use clean combustible wood and know how “hard” wood burns cleaner. Never overload the fireplace, it is easy to re-insert the log. Do not put different debris in the fireplace.

Chimney cleaning

Before each heating season, invite a chimney sweep to inspect both the chimney and the firebox and clean it thoroughly. Replace worn parts if necessary. When cleaning the fireplace, put on a face mask so that you do not inhale the dust. Spread old newspapers around the fireplace so as not to destroy and damage the floor.

Fireplace decoration

Avoid placing any decorations on or near the fireplace. Sparks and heat can cause ignition and fire.

What type of fireplace to choose?

If you want to heat your home and at the same time have a wonderful atmosphere, a fireplace is the right solution for you!

There are many types of fireplaces on the market so everyone will easily find what they want.

Wood fireplaces fit perfectly into all styles of decoration, but mostly in the classic and rustic style of a decorated home. The advantage of wood fireplaces is their economy and certainly lower price unlike others and can be used for central heating.

One of the disadvantages of wood fireplaces is that they require more time to prepare, heat, and clean.

If you live a hectic lifestyle and don’t have the time to procure wood, firewood and clean, the best choice for you would be a gas fireplace, an electric fireplace or a bioethanol fireplace.

However, we will agree on one thing – a real fireplace means a fireplace that we have to prepare for: go to the yard, chop wood and physically put those logs on the fire.

What should we take into account when installing a fireplace?

To avoid potential accidents, when installing a fireplace, we must meet the following three criteria – provide a good chimney, pay attention to the substrate on which the fireplace is placed, and allow a regular supply of fresh air to its fireplace.

Conclusion

Getting a heating option in your home could be the best investment you have ever made, but there are a few things you need to look into to ensure your family is safe. Once you dare, start researching the market and choosing a design. Warm-up well and think about the crackling fire.