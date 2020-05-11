13 Easiest Woodworking Projects for Beginners

Woodworking is a very popular hobby for many people, and it is quite interesting to create various objects from wood and give them a purpose. If you have enough space in your home or garage, you can create a small workshop and buy additional tools that will help you to create many things. When it comes to woodworking, there are wide possibilities, and this hobby is a great way to express your talent and creativity.

However, you can’t expect to know how to build up some complex objects like big lockers, workbench, or a dining table when you are only a beginner. But there are many simple projects that you can choose for a start, and create them only with basic tools. Here are some of the easiest woodworking projects for beginners.

1. Wooden Chair

Even if you don’t have enough tools to design it to resemble some of the chairs that we can buy in Ikea or similar stores, you can fit your creation in the backyard, or keep it on a terrace. Also, if you like fishing, you use it to rest next to some river or a like while you are waiting for a catch. However, it is much more complicated to make it portable, like a portable workbench. If you are interested in buying a portable workbench, click here to find the top 10 currently available on the market.

2. TV Stand

It should not be complicated for a beginner to make a TV stand. You can choose to add additional room for some other devices too. The most important part of this project is design and painting. After you make it, make sure that the handle is well sanded, painted, and varnished for higher quality.

3. Wall Planter

Wall Planter is another simple project, and you can create an amazing ambient in front of your main doors, with lots of planter hanging from the wall giving more natural color to the place. Be sure to choose a proper style to fit in a wall planter. For example, if you have a fireplace, it would be best to place a couple of planters on the walls around it.

4. Candle Holders

For this project, it would be best to use some waste from other ones, since you only need small pieces of wood to cut in equal circles. It is most important to connect every piece symmetrically and leave enough space for the candle.

5. Cup Holder for Sofa

Making a cup holder from wood is a very creative idea, especially because we would probably never buy such an object in some store. It would be best to create a holder that is wide enough for some book besides the cup. Also, it is important to treat the wood properly to avoid damaging your sofa.

6. Bath Caddy

The Bath Caddy is a perfect idea as a gift to your wife, especially if she loves hot bats. This is one of the simplest projects, and you only need a piece of wood to cut it the proper dimensions to fit your hot tub. It is very important to varnish it to last longer, especially in the bathroom where it will be exposed to water.

7. Tree Swing

If you have children or grandchildren, this project will surely surprise them. Also, maybe you will motivate them to play in the backyard a little more, especially if they are spending too much time playing video games. You can choose a piece of wood and just put two small holes through it, or get more creative, and make some unique swing with lots of details.

8. Bed for the Dog

For this project, you only need basic tools, and it is easy to build a bed for your dog, you can finish it in just one day. Also, you can save a lot of money, since a similar object can cost much more than you have spent on the material. You just need to be sure about the right dimensions and space.

9. Wooden Magazine Holder

You can choose between various styles, and the X stile is one of the most interesting. You will have a chance to practice your skill a little more, and create an attractive piece that can find a place in your living room. For a wooden holder, you only need to pieces of wood with the same dimensions, and to cut them properly to fit each other.

10. Laptop Stand

One of the best choices would be to create a laptop stand since most of us are using this device. Also, it can be a great gift to someone. The process of creating this object is similar to making a chair, but you have to make much shorter legs and an area that is wide enough to place a laptop on it.

11. Wooden Wine Box

A wine box is a great choice as a decor in your living room, or as a gift to someone. You only need a small investment, since this project doesn’t require a lot of resources. Furthermore, for wine lovers, you can create a wine rack too, or make a whole collection of rack and boxes for your basement if you are storing wines.

12. Wooden Nightstand

Before the start, you will have to make a plan and design of the nightstand to fit in your bedroom properly. You can use various types of wood since nightstand doesn’t need to be so strong. Making this object is very simple and cheap. Also, if you are good enough, you can easily sell it online.

13. Creative Wooden Shelves

If you choose to make shelves, you can use all sorts of wood, combine different pieces and dimensions. This project is where you can show a lot of creativity, with less chance for a mistake. If you manage to create something really good, you can place it in your living room. On the other side, shelves that you are not very happy with, you can hang on a tree in the garden, or use them in the basement.

Conclusion

While woodworking is a very interesting hobby, you could also turn it into a small home business if you are good enough. Many people would rather choose wooden furniture with higher quality than cheap materials that we can find in stores. Also, it is easy to sell your items, with various online platforms like eBay.