How to Plan and Prepare Your First Trip to the United States

Wanting to visit the United States of America is one of the most natural and understandable traveling wishes that anyone could have. The vastness and the diversity of the country and its 50 states alone make it a no-brainer decision. Of course everyone wants to experience some of the most beautiful nature on the planet. On the other hand, it is also common for people to want to visit some of the biggest and most famous cities that are cultural, economic, and social hubs of the world.

The USA is at the very top of everyone’s travel destination wish lists for many reasons. Some want to go to New York, others wish to party in Miami, while most want to try their luck in Las Vegas. Of course, touring the Yellowstone National Park is a must for anyone who enjoys nature at its finest and most preserved. All of this, and hundreds of other things, are all located in arguably the most famous country in the world. Although the reason for that fame are both positive and negative, nobody can dispute the attractiveness and appeal of America.

Because of all this, you will eventually want to travel there and face a certain set of obstacles. It is not easy to possible to simply pack up and leave for the States. There are numerous things that need to be done first in order for your trip to be enjoyable. Lucky for you, many have done it already so now the rest of the tourists going there for the first time know exactly what needs to be done. In this article we talk about this and reveal to you how you should plan and prepare for your first trip to the United States of America. Read on to learn more and make sure not to skip any key details.

The Visa

The biggest obstacle that prevents most world tourists from even entering the States and crossing the border is the visa. The USA has strict immigration laws due to the numerous illegal immigrants who arrive each year. Their struggles have lasted basically forever, which is somewhat understandable if you think about the history of settling the continent. Anyway, the modern country has strict laws and no wiggle room for those looking to enter and stay illegally. This is why the visa interviews and paperwork are so strict. Depending on the country you are from and the reason for your traveling, there are numerous types of visas to get. For example, a student visa generally issued for the work and travel or exchange programs is a J-1 visa. A working visa is category B. This is the first, as well as the biggest obstacle, so getting the visa should be your number one priority. Learn more about them by checking out Viajeaestadosunidos.net.

Plan Everything in Advance

The USA is an enormous place, much bigger than people first realize. They are basically 50 countries in one so it takes a lot of planning when it comes to what you can see and for how long. The best places to start are the famous cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and San Francisco. This is usually the first contact tourists have with America. However, even a full week in a city and its surroundings is not enough to see and do everything. There is simply too much so the plan you make needs to be detailed. More importantly, you should make sure to stick to it. Every place has its sights and experiences, and making sure to go through them all while there is the best course of action. Wanting to do too much in a short period will result in constant rushes and incomplete experiences.

Pick a Coast

America, and its inhabitants, love to compete with each other. Rivalries between the states, and more particularly the coasts, is a huge deal. NYC vs LA, east vs the west, north vs the south. The list goes on and on. It is not much different for the tourists, at least in terms of where to settle for the first trip. It is understandable that you want to go to California. However, if you are form Europe, that means about 5 or 6 more hours of airplane travel from coast to coast. It makes much more sense to start from the east and first explore New York or New England. If you are from Asia, Australia, or South America, California, Arizona, and Nevada are much closer to you. Strategizing like this implies that you will someday come back and get to see other places, which is not always the case. However, you will hardly have enough time and resources on your hands to swap coasts and tour the entire country in one go.

Rent a Car

In the States, you can hardly do anything without a personal vehicle. This is evident by the size of the cars and trucks, the widths and lengths of the roads, and the rush hours in the biggest cities. Touring different neighboring states is much more convenient with a car than with public transport. Therefore, if you are going to stay for about 10 days or two weeks, it would be best to rent a reliable vehicle and take the road on your own time. You can go anywhere, have an iconic American road trip, and visit some of the smaller towns on the roads less traveled. USA is more than its big cities and widely present entertainment. It is also more than the famous chain restaurants and sights. Once you complete your checklist, it is time to get lost in a good way and experience the other side of the country.

Accommodation is All Around You

Last but not least, do not forget that accommodation is very important on every trip. However, you must also remember that the USA accommodation market thrives due to the modern solutions like the apps and services meant for renting places. You do not want or need to stay at a big hotel. If you wish to live like a local, try an AirBnB. Pick a roadside motel during your trip or rent something you do not have back home. Beach houses are not always expensive, nor are the logs, cabins, and farmhouses in the countryside. Always remember that there are dozens of sides to America and you have to find the one you will enjoy the most.