Your Friskyscopes For The Week Of October 14-20, 2019

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Libra (September 23-October 22): Flirting isn’t always cheating. There are times when using it as a weapon to save time or money is necessary — like this week. However, use your charm sparingly, because blurring the boundaries of innocent flirtation will come, as this week someone will surprise you with an unexpected response, making you want to sit up and take note.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Sometimes you let your laziness guide you. Yes, whatever feels the most comfortable has a way of seducing you, as you can easily control your situation. However, all fantasies have expiration dates and this week you go long past one of yours. The good news, however, is that inspiration will arrive to save you just in time.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Let your heart guide you through this week, because no matter how crazy the options become, you’ll instinctively know what to do. However, that doesn’t mean you should quickly reject the options that you know you aren’t into, because leveraging what you have will make what you want hungrier for you. So, kiss to be clever.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): There will be many ways to see the truth now, but looking through rose-colored glasses isn’t going to bring you closer to what you want. Sure, it’s great to let your idealism breathe, but not when the consequences can choke you. So, be brave and tune into the obvious, as it really isn’t as awful as you make it.

Aquarius (January 20-February 19): Time to hit up your baby’s friends to get the answers you want. Yes, feel free to ingratiate yourself into their activities and learn the ins and outs of who they are. As it goes, birds of a feather do flock together and to sprout wings to travel with this pack, you’ll have to understand their patterns from the inside.

Pisces (February 20-March 20): Forget taking what comes, this is your week to grab what you want by the ears and mount at will. Yes, assume a sense of authority, because you are what you believe. Plus, you’ll be feeling much more in-tune with how to benefit from your outsider point of view now, driving up your esteem. This won’t be a week where anything or anyone can shock or intimidate you.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You can push all you want to, but being aggressive is only going to burn your energy without results. Best to put your efforts into what is easy, as there’s something to be said for giving yourself a break and redefining priorities by level of your appreciation and passion. No, not the two forces that you know how to balance well, but this week, do it for everything.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): This week will bring out your super freak and all the tricks you want to play will need to happen, as your urges will be hard to control. At the very least, you’ll be jolted out of procrastination, as your body will feel its own throbbing. Sure, it can get a bit messy this week, but if you have fun all the while, it’ll be worth its price in lingering drama.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You’ll hardly have a second to yourself, but you’ll love it, as this will prove to you that someone out there does get you. Yes, the less you have to sort out will be best, as peace of mind will come through interacting and feeding off another’s energy. So, put yourself out there and into your element, as there are brilliant and life-affirming conversations to be had now.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Time to embrace a more cosmic outlook and see the powers of destiny can work for you in a day-to-day way. Nope, don’t feel the need to trade up routine for excitement, as you can make thrills your norm. Choices can be made and compulsions will want to get served, so heed this warning, as one of your “now or never buttons” is going to get hit.

Leo (July 23-August 22): There are a gazillion excuses people make when they don’t want to face their fears. You can’t force them to do otherwise and you can’t let it hold you back either. So, instead of lowering expectations, proceed as you want and let whoever lags behind to have to scramble. Pull the selfish card and speed forward into the fast lane.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Your brain is a complicated place and trying to decipher all the nuances of your thoughts and emotions will drive you extra nuts now. It’ll feel as if your mind is constantly changing its point of view. So, don’t bother deconstructing anything or anyone you meet, like a new neighbor. Operate from a place of acceptance and a surprise will be in store.

Original by: