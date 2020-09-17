Your Guide to Luxury and Bespoke Pool Tables

If you’re thinking of investing in a pool table, there is no point doing it by the half, after all this is an extremely fun purchase. A pool table offers a light escape in these uncertain times, bringing the classic pub and arcade amusement directly into your home or commercial property, so why not do it in style?

With a wide range of luxury options on the market, from oak and titanium frames to Picasso inspired designs, we’re here to guide you through the best of the best. After all, we believe a pool table should be considered an investment piece, to be treated not only as a game but as a design object that will stay with you for life.

We’ve scouted out and found an impressive array via homeleisuredirect.com, a UK based games room specialist, offering the best options available right now. With their Bristol-based showroom, the team at Home Luxury Direct are experts in their games and since 2007 they have curated a collection that offers bespoke options and design exclusives due to popular demand. Put it this way, if you want it, they’ve got it.

How do luxury models differ from regular pool tables?

It’s all about the design and quality, whilst regular pool tables can be made from any materials (we’ve even seen some made of plastic) a luxury table will be made from premium products, think high-grade cloths, solid woods, and polished finishes. This offers an instant upgrade whether you choose an English or American style pool table, and with bespoke options available you can design your table to fit exactly the room you have in mind. Some pool tables even double up as a dining table, so effectively you can think of this option as a two in one!

What are the best bespoke designs out there?

We’ve seen some seriously fun options, but the carpool designs spring to mind. That’s right. Iconic cars used as the basis for incredible pool table designs, from the classic Corvette and Mini Coopers to the Shelby GT-350. Now that is iconic. A good tip to keep in mind, if you are after this classic car/pool table hybrid, Home Leisure Direct offers a custom build, meaning you can turn virtually any car into a table. Got a rare classic in mind? They will even source it for you!

Which are the better brands of the table?

If you are looking for minimal elegance, try the Aramith fusion pool/dining table, or the Signature Hawkes model offers a sleek, timeless option. As we mentioned above, we are huge fans of the Bilhares Xavigil Picasso Pool Table, it’s curvaceous form is something to be admired! And for more traditional models we would opt for the Billiards brand, these styles are classic, with a renaissance twist!

Are there branded options?

If you want the appeal of a traditional pool hall, look no further than Jack Daniels pool tables, and if you are looking to rep your team in your man cave, there are West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea FC cloths available. Of course, you can get your own made, that’s the luxury of bespoke!

Can a luxury pool table work in a designer home?

The beauty of a luxury pool table is that it is beautiful. Through the addition of a removable dining top, you can simultaneously evoke an image of a 19th-century gentleman’s retreat but also an elegant dining room. Many luxury tables are carved from a single piece of wood that has been sourced sustainably from trees that are replanted after being cut down. The most common types of wood used in the production of higher-end pool tables are oak or beech but super high-end tables can be produced using walnut.

Are luxury pool tables just good to look at? How are they playing?

A luxury pool table is not a purchase you are likely to make lightly. In fact, you will be considerably lighter of pocket after buying one so you need to know that your investment will not only look good but play well too. However, a luxury pool table comes with the quality of the game and the aesthetics in equal measure. For a start, the table slate has been leveled using precision engineering techniques. This method of production ensures that the table is absolutely flat and provides an ultra-smooth surface and unparalleled roll in every direction. In fact, this method also means that the tolerance level for imperfection is 0.02mm per square meter. The cushions that come with many luxury pool tables are also professional grade.

What are the main differences between a luxury pool table and a standard one?

Have you ever heard the old adage buy cheap pay twice? Or maybe you should ask yourself the question: what is the difference between a Rolls Royce or a Mini Metro? The wood that is used on cheap furniture, in general, can be sourced from all over the world and will generally be produced in South-East Asia. This means that carbon emissions used to transport the product will be off the scale compared to a luxury alternative. Our landfill sites are full of unwanted products put together with glue and MDF that are not built to last. Buying an entry-level pool table from a high street or big-box retailer means that you are buying a product that will deliver a poor playing experience but a product that is bad for the environment too. A luxury pool table should be a product that is built to last a lifetime.

Also, the crucial difference between an entry-level tablet and a luxury one is that the cheaper version will have one use — it’s a pool table. The luxury version is a multiple purpose piece of furniture that will look the part whether you are playing a tournament or entertaining friends and family.