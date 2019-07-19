What It Means If a Guy Likes to Go Down on You While Getting It On

Nom Nom Nom
There are two types of guys: ones who love to go down on you and ones that avoid it like the plague. If you’ve found one of the latter, let him go. Like, right now. There’s few things hotter than a guy who wants nothing more than to pleasure you with his mouth.
Why do those precious men LOVE cunnulingus? What is it about your V that makes them weak in the knees and worship it? Besides the fact that your genitals are awesome, there are some reasons you might not have thought about before.
Hopefully, seeing the thrill of going down on you from a guy’s perspective will help you appreciate and enjoy it even more.
Equality
A real lover knows not to just take but to give equally. Men who don’t respect women or believe in gender equality are the type who say “go make me a sandwich.”
How many of those dudes do you think are willing to spend an hour playing with your privates?
Foreplay
Being eaten out is a great way to get you wet(ter) and wanting it more, which in turn makes him want it more. All the moaning and heavy breathing you do also turns him on.
Practice Makes Perfect
Sometimes a guy wants to hone his skills. He might want to develop some eating out techniques that they don’t do in porn.
Note: Remember to tell him that every woman and every V is different. What worked on his ex may not do anything for you.
The Taste
Lots of guys adore the taste of what’s between your legs. Even though we all smell and taste differently, it must be pheromones down there that drive men wild.
After You
A good lover will want you to get there first, especially if you can have multiples. Most men cannot go another round right away after they have come, so getting you off through cunnilingus ensures a good time all around.
The C
A man who loves going down on you knows how awesome clitoral stimulation is for most women. Many women can’t orgasm through vaginal penetration, but a guy who’s not afraid to put his face in it knows there’s more than one way to pleasure a woman.
Stop
Switching from intercourse to giving you oral is a smart way for him to buy time if he thinks he’s going to come too soon but doesn’t want to. It also switches things up in bed, which should always be welcomed.
Intimate
Some people only perform oral on people they have feelings for, which is respectable. If you’ve gone out with a dude, who hasn’t gone down there, for a bit then he suddenly does, you just might know where you stand.
The View
There are very few women who are completely secure with every inch of their own body. Guess what? Your lover doesn’t care. If you are naked and he’s still there with a hard-on, then he thinks you are gorgeous.
When his face is in your crotch, he gets to see a lot… if his eyes are open. That cute potbelly might prevent you from relaxing, but he’s loving what he sees. One of the hottest parts is when he makes eye contact with you while down there.
Winner
Many men are competitive, so getting you to come with their tongue and fingers and nose feels like an accomplishment. It reassures them that they have awesome skills. Gold star!
