What It Means If a Guy Likes to Go Down on You While Getting It On

There are two types of guys: ones who love to go down on you and ones that avoid it like the plague. If you’ve found one of the latter, let him go. Like, right now. There’s few things hotter than a guy who wants nothing more than to pleasure you with his mouth.

Why do those precious men LOVE cunnulingus? What is it about your V that makes them weak in the knees and worship it? Besides the fact that your genitals are awesome, there are some reasons you might not have thought about before.

Hopefully, seeing the thrill of going down on you from a guy’s perspective will help you appreciate and enjoy it even more.

Equality

A real lover knows not to just take but to give equally. Men who don’t respect women or believe in gender equality are the type who say “go make me a sandwich.” How many of those dudes do you think are willing to spend an hour playing with your privates?