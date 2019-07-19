How to have a successful affiliate site

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Affiliate marketing is already a well-known strategy in online promotion, being a cheap and effective way to help you sale more. All companies or sites that sell online products are constantly looking for people to buy their products. That is why many of them have created affiliate programs. This is a win-win situation, for the supplier and the affiliate.

Affiliate marketing in online promotion

Based on the desire to sale more and more, real business areas have been developed, and sales and online marketing specialists have come to meet online store owners with all sorts of solutions. Some of them are applicable and effective.

There are hundreds of ways you can get your site to generate a higher conversion rate, and make your sales grow significantly. One of these methods is affiliate marketing. This is considered to be one of the most effective ways to increase online sales. But, affiliate marketing is not just about having more sales, it’s about people making money from products and services that they don’t own.

The affiliate sites are categorized by merchants and affiliate networks. It’s up to you what kind of affiliate you want to be. Read more on Wiki if you want to learn about all types of affiliate websites.

How does it work?

The affiliate must create an account at either the seller’s site (if it is dealing with the affiliate system itself) or one or more national or international affiliate platforms. Affiliate marketing is performance-based marketing. In affiliate marketing, we are dealing with three entities: the provider, the affiliate, and the user.

The supplier is the one who owns the product and wants to sell it online.

Affiliate is the person who owns one or more sites, has access to many visitors and wants to sell the supplier’s products.

And the user is the one who buys the supplier’s products, but through the links the affiliate offers him.

For example, vmag.ro is a successful international site, that makes money from selling anything you can think of, earning a commission from each seller promoted on their site. Each time someone buys a product through a link on Vmag, the site gets a certain amount of money. It’s important to say that the user is not affected by this strategy, because he pays the same price, no matter where he buys the product from.

Having an affiliate site means that you can register on many platforms, increasing your chances of making money. But, unless you have a secret on how to bring many users fast on your site, you have to know it will take some time until you start earning commissions. Depending on the specifics of your site, you can choose certain suppliers whose products you want to promote, in exchange for a commission that can go up to 30% depending on the products, but usually is 5 – 7% of the value of the products purchased by the users.

How to bring users on your affiliate site

To attract clients, you can use Facebook apps, organize contests, start AdWords campaigns, etc. To have a successful site, you have to make sure:

Your platform is solid

You have content that your competitors can’t beat

Your site is mobile-ready

You promote products that generate big commissions

As a beginner, you should focus on having only one affiliate site. You should invest time and money to make it user-friendly, with a strong and easy to remember domain, and after you learn all the secrets for having a successful affiliate site, you can always have more, on a different niche.