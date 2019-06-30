Your step-by-step guide to planning a trip to Komodo Island

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you want to see the famous Komodo dragons, you should better head on over to Indonesia. This interesting species of lizards, which is the biggest and heaviest on earth, can be found on one of the four islands within the Komodo National Park. Planning a trip to Indonesia is not difficult at all. DIY travel can be a great deal of fun if you have some knowledge about destinations, travel modes, and sights of interest.

Between the islands of Sumbawa and Flores, you will find Komodo Island. It is one of the seven wonders of nature, being a refuge for all kinds of species, such as the Timor deer and wild horses. If you are eager to see the dragons or the coral reefs, start planning your trip. Do not be discouraged by the long transit time because it is a place you will want to see. This article offers all the information you need to plan your trip to Komodo Island from start to finish.

How to get to Komodo Island

Komodo Island is the perfect exotic destination for your vacation because you can sale the seas, admire the landscape, and dive into the water. Basically, you need to get to Indonesia and then make a trip to Komodo Island. The good news is that Indonesia is home to many airplane carriers that have an extensive flight network. It is not a good idea to book domestic flights with small carriers because they are not capable of offering the same kind of service like big carriers. The main gateways for entry in Indonesia are:

Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (Tangerang)

Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport

Once you arrive to Bali, you will want to rest for a couple of days. If you get bored out of your mind, pay a visit to the Ulun Danu Temple, which is located near the Baratan Lake. Better yet, have lunch at one of Ubun’s restaurants. Among the foods you have to try when you are for the first time in Bali are Babi Guling, Pisang Goregn, and Sate. During your stay, check to see when the next flight to Komodo Island is. You can fly directly from Bali to Labuan Bajo. Another thing you can do is take the ferry, which is a much stressful travel option.

Where to stay in Komodo Island

The choice of accommodation on the island is impressive. You have many options to choose from, including hotels, bungalows and resorts. Let us talk a little bit about the various types of accommodation available for your trip.

1. Hotels

Not only do hotels offer many facilities, but also they come in different star levels. If you are traveling to Komodo Island for pleasure, then staying in a hotel will definitely meet your needs. You enjoy security, comfort, and, most importantly, luxury. The hotel is your home away from home. Find a hotel that offers a great view and has friendly staff. Some hotel groups have developed facilities in the national park. In addition to the most beautiful ocean view ever, you can take advantage of swimming pools, gyms, and restaurants that serve Asian and Japanese cuisines.

2. Bungalows

Bungalows have had a great impact on Indonesian architecture. A bungalow is practically a low house that has only one story. If you have never ever stayed in a bungalow, now is the chance to try. The view of Komodo Island is breathtaking and you can spend your days dozing off on the beach. Where you will stay is a personal choice. You should spend your money on accommodation that gives you the freedom to do whatever you want, including taking a shower out in the open. You get what you pay for.

3. Resorts

Resorts are similar to hotels in the sense that they are frequented for holidays or recreation. Establishments of this kind provide everything you need, such as lodging, food, sports, shopping, and even entertainment. Resorts are generally surrounded by crystal clear water and pristine reef. What is there not to like? There are plenty of resorts near Komodo Island. This is not Bali, but you can expect roughly the same amenities. According to the experts at Ayana.com, it is essential to read reviews and get the opinions of other travelers.

Things to do in Komodo Island for the ultimate thrill

Indonesia’s Komodo Island is a gift from heaven. It is impossible to get bored here, as the journey will take you from one place to the other. If you think that it is not worthwhile to see the unique reptiles, do not worry because there are many things you can do to enjoy a once in a lifetime experience. Here are some examples:

Snorkeling at Manta Points : Do you not wish to see the manta rays being cleaned by the ref fish? Of course, you do. Get your snorkeling gear and be ready to hit the water. There are a few Manta Points in Komodo Island, so you have a real chance at spotting a manta ray.

: Do you not wish to see the manta rays being cleaned by the ref fish? Of course, you do. Get your snorkeling gear and be ready to hit the water. There are a few Manta Points in Komodo Island, so you have a real chance at spotting a manta ray. Hiking : Indonesia has lush hiking parks. If you want to go hiking to stay physically active, take the trail to the top of Padar Island. Ay the top, you will be able to spot the white sandy beaches of the island and admire the sunset. Do not forget to take with you water and sun screen.

: Indonesia has lush hiking parks. If you want to go hiking to stay physically active, take the trail to the top of Padar Island. Ay the top, you will be able to spot the white sandy beaches of the island and admire the sunset. Do not forget to take with you water and sun screen. Enjoying Happy Hour at Le Pirate: Le Pirate is a beach club that operates a fleet of club. Basically, you can explore the Komodo Archipelago and get the best experience. Delicious food is offered and you can charter the boat yourself.

What to eat in Komodo Island

A long flight or trip will make you hungry. Instead of visiting the grocery store, you should better head on over to a local restaurant and eat a meal prepared with love and care. Here are a few examples of tasty traditional treats: