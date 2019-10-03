10 Best GTX 1080 Ti Graphics Card in 2019 – Reviews

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Having a sound graphics card means a lot, especially if you are into gaming. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is currently the most powerful graphics card available, and with the right model, you can have something compelling.

We have gathered all the information we could find regarding the best GTX 1080 Ti graphics card and created a list of the top 10 graphics card currently available on the market. Take a look.

1. ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Mini

The Hong Kong company called Zotac created this graphics card, and this one is a mini version notably compact with GPU. The outside look of the graphics card is simply because it needs to allow the best airflow possible. The bad thing about this card is that fans are not doing a great job at cooling, and some might not like this fact overall this is a good graphics card and it has a white LED light and a shielding metal backplate.

The GPU clock is 1506 MHz while the GPU boost clock is 1620 MHz. There are multiple connectivities available, like three DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI 2.0 and one DL-DVI-D. The power waste is 250W, and the approved PSU is 600W.

Pros:

Design

Protective metal backplates

Size

LED lights

Airflow

Connectivities

Cons:

Fans don’t provide enough cooling

Short overclocking potential

2. ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1080 Ti AMP Edition

Another product by Zotac, this one is a little bigger, and therefore it offers a bigger fulfillment. The cooling system is better too due to the dual Icestrom fans. The design is similar to the previous graphics card, but it doesn’t have LED lighting.

The GPU clock is 1569 MHz, and the GPU boost clock is 1683 MHz. There are five connectivities available – three DP 1.4, one HDMI 2.0 and one DL-DVI-D. The energy consumption is 270W, and the suggested PSU is 600W.

Pros:

Good cooling

Good overclocking

Build quality

Cons:

Power draw

3. EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Gaming

EVGA is also a well-known and trusted brand when it comes to graphics cards, and this model has impressive clock speed, and the design is more concentrated on the purpose instead of the form. The airflow is great, and the overclocking is good, too.

The GPU clock is 1569 MHz, and GPU boost clock is 1683 MHz. There are five connectivities which include three DP 1.4, one HDMI 2.0 and one DL-DVI-D. The energy consumption is 280W while the recommended PSU is 600W.

Pros:

Cooling

Overclocking

Cons:

Design

High energy consumption

4. Gigabyte AORUS GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Xtreme Edition

Gigabyte is also a fantastic company with fantastic products, and this Gigabyte AORUS GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Xtreme Edition offers you three fans perfectly placed on the card, and the additional HDMI ports are there to make sure you can join your VR headset to it directly.

The overall design is excellent, and the X logo on the front of the card’s scheme is beautiful, and you can easily recognize this graphics card model. The backlit logo and the stop symbol are found on the top, while there is a backlit logo located on the backplate.

The GPU clock is 1607 MHz, and GPU boost clock is 1746 MHz. Three DP 1.4 connectivities are available, as well as three HDMI 2.0b and one DL-DVI-D. The power consumption is 250W, and the supported PSU is 600W. The memory is 11GB.

Pros:

Overclocking

RGB lights

Cons:

Very big

The price

5. MSI GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X Trio

There are three fans included in this graphics card, and they are actually Torx 2.0 fans, all with double-bearings, which provide the best airflow possible. The desing is simple and there is only a red highlight. RGB and a backlit MSI logo are found at the backplate.

The GPU is 1544 MHz while the GPU boost clock is 1683 MHz. Two DP 1.4, two HDMI 2.0 and one DL-DVI-D are found on this graphics card, and the power consumption is 250W. The recommended PSU is 600W.

Pros:

Airflow

Cooling system

Triple-fans

Not noisy

Nice design

Cons:

It is not acting as fast as some models do on our list

6. ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

We all have heard about Asus and their amazing products, and this graphics card is no different. Three high-quality dust-resistant propellers make this graphics card one of the best graphics cards with the excellent cooling system. The fans are joined with a big heatsink, and that is the reason for their fantastic heat dissipation and the cooling system.

The design is excellent too, as it has black exterior with a metal backplate and all are equipped with RGB light. AuraSync technology is also there.

The GPU clock is 1518 MHz, and GPU boost clock is 1632 MHz. There are two DP 1.4 connectivities available, as well as two HDMI 2.0 and one DL-DVI-D. The power consumption is 250W, and the suggested PSU is 600W. The memory is 11GB, and you can enjoy 5k gaming with this graphics card.

Pros:

Fantastic open-air cooling

Not loud and noisy fans

RGB lighting

VR

Cons:

The price

7. ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1080 Ti AMP Extreme Core Edition

Another Zotac graphics card, this one has impressive gaming horsepower, and the performance is fantastic. You can plug in your VR, and thoroughly enjoy your gaming experience. I/O ports are available too, and you can connect more than one monitor.

The GPU boost clock is 1721 MHz, and the memory is 11GB. There is just one HDMI port available, but there are three DP and one DL-DVI-P port included.

Pros:

Build quality

Overclocking

Heatsink

The price

Cons:

VRM is loud

8. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti – FE Founder’s Edition

The performance of this graphics card is impressive, and there are 12 billion transistors and 3825 CUDA cores. The factory speed is 1.6 GHz, and GPU allows overclocking due to its processor from 2GHz and more.

I/O slots are available too, as there are DP and HDMI slots which you can use to plug in various devices. The design is very attractive and distinctive from what you might have seen so far on our list. GTX logo is in the green color, and it is made out of aluminum.

The GPU boost clock is 1582 MHz and the memory of this graphics card is 11 GB.

Pros:

Speedy GPU

Design

Performance

Overclocking

Cons:

The fan is not that quiet

9. ASUS GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Turbo Edition

This ASUS graphics card is considered as the best graphics card intended for the gaming experience. The features and ports are amazing, and the built is excellent too.

There is a twin ball bearings fan that provides you the ability of performance duration, and it is very stable too. It is power efficient with low noise operation, and the cooling system is excellent. VR is also available with this graphics card, and you can easily connect it through HDMI port. In addition to two HDMI ports, there are two DP slots available too, and if you are looking for a smith and fast gaming adventure, this graphics card is just for you.

The boost clock is 1480 MHz, and the memory is 11 GB. The refresh rate is fantastic, and that means that the overall performance is flawless.

Pros:

VR

G-Sync

Additional memory

Cooling system

Cons:

The price

10. Gigabyte GeForce GTX Ti Gaming OC

As the graphics card’s tagline says BE UNIQUE, they really wanted to create something unique and distinctive that will stand out in the crowd. And they did. This Gigabyte graphics card offers you excellent gaming rig on the GOU, and in addition to the fantastic design, you also have the new Pascal design. That is very handy when you want excellent performance, and the Windforce cooling system is just as attractive. Three-blade fans are very peculiar, and five composite copper heat vessels just add to the look and the overall cooling system’s performance.

The GPU boost clock is 1657 MHz, and the memory is 11 GB. Regarding the slots available, there are two HDMI and two DP, as well as a DVI-D port.

Pros:

Cooling system

Fans are not loud

Strong build

Design

Cons:

The price

When you are looking to buy a good graphics card, you should pay attention to its cooling system, the size, the adaptability with other devices, motherboards, CPU and what kind of power supply does the graphics card need. In addition to this, the connectivity is also a significant feature to look into, and you have to know what kind of company has created that graphics card. It is imperative to pick carefully what manufacturer are you buying your graphics card from, and that is why we placed only the most famous and well-known brands on our list.

All of the graphics cards on our list give you various features and a friendly cooling system and depending on what are you looking from in a graphics card, and you can see for yourself what fits you the best. We hope that we helped you in some way in your search for a lovely graphics card, and pay in mind that sometimes you will need to spend some extra money to get the best graphics card currently available.