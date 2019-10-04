9 Common Sex Dreams And What They Mean

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Sex dreams, especially ones involving “doing it” with a person you would never, ever want to see naked in real life, can be quite disturbing. I once had a dream about a boss who I was absolutely repulsed by. Not only was he extremely unattractive to me, but his arrogance and condescending attitude made him extra, extra unsexy. Also, he walked like Bigfoot. And when he ate, the food always ended up all over his face. Yet still, there he was in my dream, naked and on top of me in his office. And I was into it. YUCK!!

When I went into work the next day, I couldn’t even look him in the eye, worried that I was somehow secretly attracted to him. (I wasn’t.) Hell, even thinking about the dream right now makes me want to go brush my teeth. But I’m of the school of thought that every vivid dream, whether it involves your gross boss naked or not, deserves some examination. I had to get past being disgusted by my dream and try to understand the deeper message.

Let me give you a hint: sex dreams are rarely ever about actual sex. Sex dreams are about union, the coming together of different, conflicting parts of yourself. Because I believe that everyone in your dream represents some aspect of yourself, I’ve come to understand that sex with my gross boss represented the part of me that wanted to be more successful. It was around that time that I was thinking about making a big career change, and this dream was urging me to work up the courage and confidence to take charge of my career. Imagine how much better I felt when I got it and could stop worrying that I had an unconscious crush on my boss. This dream, albeit gross, helped me get my butt in gear make those career changes happen. Within a few months of that dream, I quit that job and started writing. Imagine that. It was the best/worst sex dream I ever had.

Sex With An Ex