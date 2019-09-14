10 Things I’ve Learned As An Intern At A Porn Site

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

I was on my way to my Web Marketing class when a girl who looked about my age stopped me to ask me a very strange, life-changing question. She asked me if I watch porn. “Huh?” As a girl, I was taken aback by such a question, but her approach was so natural that I felt compelled to answer honestly: “Yes.”

“Great, would you like to come in for a focus group on women’s porn consumption and masturbation habits?” she asked.

“Umm…”

“It pays 50 bucks and food will be provided,” she continued.

“Oh. OK. Sure, I’ll be there.”

A few months after my participation in that focus group, while my classmates and I were all struggling to find our summer internships, I thought back on the experience and how enjoyable it had been. I decided I had nothing to lose by sending in my application to a porn site. Two months later, I started my internship at Sex.com. I had some expectations, but like most unfounded presumptions, the reality was entirely different.

1. I learned so much about sexual practices and fetishes. It was the first time I had ever heard of nipple clamps, sounding and even rosebuds (proceed at your own risk). I definitely discovered what wasn’t for me … but I did stumble upon other fetishes I was totally interested in.

2. Watching porn in front of others is every bit as uncomfortable/exciting as it sounds, especially when male colleagues walk by. I still jump and switch my screen to a blank Google page every time someone walks by, just out of pure habit.

3. The office is mostly geeks and gadgets, not girls and giggles. I was surprised to find that most of my colleagues are family people with kids rather than people who give off the CPV (creepy pervert vibe) and they certainly can’t be described as “porn peeps.”

4. Sex positivity is a part of our everyday projects in a way that you don’t see very often.

5. Sex and sexual expression is nothing to be embarrassed about. As my internship progressed, I became much more open to talking about porn in general as well as telling others about my job, which was something I had been uptight about at first.

6. Working with porn means that words and jokes that would be inappropriate in a workplace are basically part of the job. Meetings are much more fun. You know that joke you made about the cumshot that got you fired? Well, here it gets you a high five.

7. Some of my colleagues know of my deepest sexual secrets and fantasies. Including many of which even some of my previous lovers or best friends haven’t been privy to. [Jessica’s Note: This is true of working at The Frisky as well!]

8. We don’t even spend that much time watching porn! I watch about 15 minutes of porn per day, tops. Sometimes I watch only because it looks hot for “inspiration.” Ahem.

9. I didn’t expect to learn as much as I have in my four months at a porn site. I would honestly say it is the holy grail of learning experiences in web marketing (advanced SEO anyone?). When I compare myself to my classmates who are mostly making copies and fetching coffee, I feel extremely lucky.

10. Not only did I discover my love for porn, but this internship has made me realize something they hadn’t taught me in school: that a job like this can be both professional and entertaining.This totally makes it one of the best jobs in the world!

Original by Maria Herrera