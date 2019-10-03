10 Things You Didn’t Know About Female Masturbation

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Just like periods, female masturbation is one of those topics that are met with beet-red blushing, awkward silence or a fit of giggles. But the reality is that loving yourself really isn’t all that taboo. And this new, eye-opening infographic from Jimmy Jane proves it: More women are getting touchy-feely, lovey-dovey with themselves than you probably realize.

1. More women masturbate than you think

Okay, so maybe it’s not all day, every day, but this statistic is definitely not the perfect picture of modesty we tend to envision for ladyfolk: 92 percent of women masturbate regularly. And just like the infographic says, the other 8 percent are probably lying.

2. Women are masturbating more often

Moreover, 60 percent of women indulge in some self-lovin’ about two to three times a week. About 10 percent of women do it every day. Different strokes for different (lady)folks.

3. Some women are psychic masturbators

In other words, they can turn themselves on and even orgasm with their minds. That’s a special talent, right there. Barry Komisaruk, a neuroscientist from Rutgers University, studied women who can climax without touching themselves. In his study, he observed female volunteers in an MRI machine who could quite literally think their way to orgasm just as intense as if they had done it the old-fashioned way. But don’t judge. It’s all in the name of science, guys.

4. Female animals masturbate

Female homo sapiens are not the only ladies lookin’ for some lovin’ in the animal kingdom. Observed out in the wild and in their owner’s homes, female animals have been caught in compromising situations and they all have their sex toy of choice: horses rub against fences, birds bend their tails, while porcupines and monkeys have sticks. And no, it’s not just because they’re itchy. Scientists have debunked that theory by sampling their ahem… secretions.

5. Historical documentation dates way back

Ready for a history lesson quickie? The first depiction of female masturbation was seen in a clay woman figurine dating back to 4 BC from a temple site on the island of Malta. She is referred to as the Hagar Qim woman and she is poised “with one hand languidly supporting her head.”

6. Women talk about masturbation a LOT

And here you thought guys were the randier sex. Boy, were you off-mark.

According to a 2002 study, young women are much more open talking about sex than men are. Eva Lefkowitz from Penn State University conducted the study over three months, observing 124 women and 81 men between the ages of 18 to 25 and focused on their conversations with their same-sex friends. She found that the female subjects chatted about all matters of sex — including masturbation — much more frequently than men. Paints a new picture of “girl talk” doesn’t it?

7. Masturbating helps ease menstrual cramps

It sounds like all is not lost if you’re stuck somewhere without Midol. Experts explain that the surge of feel-good hormones released during solo sex can help relieve pain.

8. Many horny women watch porn

For “inspiration”, maybe? According to a study commissioned recently by social webcam site Cam4 and French survey institute IFOP, 21 percent of American women admitted to watching live sex shows online. (I’d prefer to spend that time masturbation-free binge-watching Sons Of Anarchy on Netflix, but whatever gets your rocks off.)

9. Women use it to put themselves to sleep

It’s not always simply for fun for one — sometimes it’s just about hitting the hay with yourself! According to the infographic, 32 percent of women masturbate to help themselves fall asleep. Who said going to bed alone was a bad thing?

10. Almost half of all women would rather go solo

Sorry, Casanovas of the world but we don’t need you. Do it yourself if you want it done right, right? According to the Jimmy Jane survey, 41 percent of women said they enjoy masturbation more than sex. Now that’s taking control of your sexuality!

