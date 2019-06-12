11 Adorable White Dresses You Must Have

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

This season the little white dress is all the rage. It is one of the most versatile pieces of clothing, as it can look good for any occasion, and can be accessorized with almost anything. If you add some layers, you can even wear it during all seasons of the year. If you are not sure what type of little white dress will suit you the best, we are here to help you choose. We have made a list of 11 most adorable white dresses you should have in your closet.

1. Little White Pintuck Dress

We love the tie-front style, and it looks very chic on this little white dress. It has lace detailing and a deep neckline which can be perfect for a music festival look.

2. Sweetheart Little White Dress

The lace-up front trend is still in, and we are not complaining. It makes this white dress look very sexy and sweet at the same time!

3. Major Tea Little White Dress

This short white dress will make you look charming and sophisticated, and you can choose to dress it up or down. The off-the-shoulder neckline is very comfortable, and it is super feminine. The elastic neckline and sleeves are super light and easy to wear, and the details add a little more glam to this piece.

4. Pinstripe Little White Dress

This flowy cotton Rory dress by Ulla Johnson has that timeless look that we cannot take our eyes off. This classy dress with long sleeves is designed to have metallic and blue pinstripes, which make it more elegant.

5. Embroidered Eyelet White Dress

The Kate mini white dress from Revolve is designed with lace details, and it has straps that can also be worn off the shoulder. This stunning loose little white dress is made of cotton and looks good on any body shape.

6. Short White Dress with Golden Embroidery

This Juliet Dunn little white cotton dress has a layered skirt and an A-line shape. It is comfortable and perfect for a casual chic look with its gold embroidered details.

7. Ethereal White Dress

If you are looking for a simple classic little white dress that can be versatile, this long-sleeved one will be excellent for you. Its V-neckline and waist shape look very flattering on almost any body type.

8. Broderie-Anglaise Short White Dress

This alluring broderie-anglaise white dress is designed with an asymmetrical neckline, and we can’t get enough of it! This adorable little dress from Self Portrait is perfect for those who want a unique look.

9. Spaghetti Strap Little White Dress

This gorgeous little white dress comes with adjustable straps, and it has subtle ruffles that make it delicate and sweet. The star details on this white dress make it look enchanting.

10. Business Style White Dress

This stunning Fleur De Mal dress is made in a shape of a blazer which gives us girl boss vibes. It is not inexpensive, but this double-breasted dress is worth checking out. You would look incredibly gorgeous and elegant sporting this short white dress.

11. Button-Up Little White Dress

This lovely eco-friendly linen dress will be a perfect match for you if you are searching for a sleek and casual dress which hugs your body in a flattering way. It is designed in an A-line shape and comes in a beautiful ivory color. This stylish dress with a button-down front even has pockets.