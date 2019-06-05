11 Essential Nail Polish Removers to Buy

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Every manicure enthusiast knows that you cannot keep your nails beautiful without a nail polish remover to help you get rid of old, flaked off nail polish. If you get tired of the color you have on, and you want to change it, you must have a good nail polish by your side. We know that selecting the right nail polish is not always an easy task, but don’t worry, because we have chosen 11 best nail polish removers for you to choose from.

1. Organix South Nail Polish Remover with Neem

This is one of the rare nail polish removers that have a faint scent, and it is made with organic aloe vera, neem oil, and witch hazel that keep your nails moisturized.

2. Zoya Remove+ Nail Polish Remover

This Zoya nail polish remover has a pump-top bottle which keeps the remover from spilling. This nail polish remover is made to be three-in-one, which means that it not only removes the nail polish, but it also helps prep and conditions your nails. It does not contain harmful chemicals, formaldehyde, and toluene.

3. Base Coat Soy Nail Polish Remover

The best thing about the Base Coat soy nail polish remover is that it comes without the typical unpleasant smell other removers usually have. Its formula does not contain acetates, which means that your skin and nails won’t dry out when using it.

4. Ella+Mila Soy Nail Polish Remover

This nail polish remover is made for efficient elimination of all-natural polishes from your nails. This product is enhanced with vitamins A, E, and C, as well as lavender essential oil which keep your nails moisturized.

5. Deborah Lippmann The Stripper – Nail Polish Remover

Deborah Lippmann nail polish remover is infused with aloe and lavender which help hydrate your nails. This product has a bottle that is spill-proof and has a pump that dispenses just the right amount.

6. Context Soy Nail Polish Remover

This nail polish remover is nourishing your nails and hydrates them, and it is made without acetone. The formula is enriched with essential oils and vitamins, and it smells pleasantly of a citrus aroma.

7. Barielle Non-Acetone Nail Polish Remover

This Barielle polish remover has a formula that is excellent for nourishing the cuticles and nail beds, so it is perfect for sensitive nails.

8. TenOverTen Non-Acetone Polish Remover + Finishing Hand Cleanser Cloths

These TenOverTen Polish Remover + Finishing Hand Cleanser Cloths are perfect for people that are on-the-go or do not want to deal with bottles. This product is made with a polish remover that is not toxic, and it has several conditioners that are good for your nails.

9. OPI Expert Touch Lacquer Remover

There is not a nail polish that this OPI Expert touch lacquer remover is unable to get rid of quickly. It will make your nails and skin smooth and incredibly soft.

10. Sally Hansen Salon Gel Polish Acetone Remover

This product effortlessly eliminates any trace of gel nail polish, and it comes at a reasonable price. This Sally Hansen gel polish remover includes an emollient in its formula that keeps your nails nourished.

11. Nails Inc. Gel-less Gel Nail Polish Remover Kit

If you are looking for a product that can successfully remove gel polish and gel nails, you should check out this Nails Inc. Gel-less Gel Nail Polish Remover Kit. The formula contains acetone, but your nails won’t be dried out because of the conditioners that are included.