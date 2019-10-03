11 Things You Probably Had No Idea You Could Do With Lube

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Working at TheFrisky has it’s unexpected perks. I get free books, free makeup and sometimes, free pants! Today, when I arrived at the office, there was a giant — I mean GIANT– bag waiting for me on my desk. I was like, Oh shit! What’s this!? I tore open the bag and inside were … three HUGE bottles of lube.

Seriously, if I used lube every day for the rest of my life, I’d probably never be able to make a dent. So I took to the interwebs to see what else I might be able to do with my lifetime supply of lube. Because I’m not the wasteful type. Click through to see how you can put your leftover lube to good use. Basically, it does everything. So, you can just get rid of all your other household products.

1. Purse/ Belt/ Shoe Polisher

Should you find yourself in a pinch with a scuffed pair of shoes, no need to go to the cobbler to get them shined, you can throw some silicone lube on a cloth and make those bitches gleam! I hear this also works on leather belts and purses. [iVillage]

2. Price Tag Remover

Those annoying price tags that won’t come off of your Christmas presents. No need to worry about those anymore. Just rub some lube on them and watch them disintegrate. This makes me so happy. [EHow]

3. Hair Defrizzer And Detangler

Yup. Lube doubles as a hair product that will make your mane or your horses’ nice and shiny. Just make sure to shampoo thoroughly after you slather your hair with it. [WetLube]

4. Lip Glosser

I already have more chap stick than I know what to do with since I’m a beauty product hoarder, but should I ever run out, I can apply a dab of water-based to soothe chapped lips. I’d probably rather not, but good to know. [Moms In Babeland]

5. Shaving Cream Alternative

Water-based, warming lubricants are supposed to help give you a killer close shave on your legs or face if you’re a dude or a bearded lady. It also helps soother razor burn. Make sure you wash it off with soap and water when you’re done. [Purse Blog]

6. Jewelry Remedy

If your fingers are swollen and your ring gets stuck or if you have knots in your necklaces, use a water-based lube so as not to harm any precious stones. [Wisegeek]

7. Zipper Unsticker

I don’t know anyone that has zipper wax lying around for when their zipper gets jammed do you? USE LUBE. [Yahoo]

8. Head Lice Remover

Full disclosure: I’ve had head lice four times in my life and never knew that silicone-based lube can help remove the dead bugs and eggs. Not that I ever want lice again, even if it might help me get rid of my excess lube supply. [Moms In Babeland]

9. Creaky Hinge Greaser

Silicone-based lube will shut that creaky hinge right up. [WikiHow]

10. Static Cling Zapper

A quarter-sized dollop of lube will work its magic on your static-y hair or tights. It’s such a shame that I’m just learning this now that winter is over. [EHow]

11. Swelling Reducer

Put it in a ziplock bag in the freezer and you can use it like an ice pack — to reduce swelling. Genius! [Perplexing Minds]

Original by Amy Angelowicz