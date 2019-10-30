12 Totally Cheesy Halloween Pickup Lines

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

With all the candy, costumes and wild parties, Halloween is the perfect holiday to trick-or-treat for hookups. We say, capitalize on the cheesiness of the holiday and test out so totally lame pickup lines. Worst comes to worst, the person who rejects you will never know what you really look like. They’ll just remember you as that pervy witch who tried to get in their pants. No loss, no foul.

After the jump, pickup lines especially for Halloween!

“I wanna take a ride on your broomstick?”

“I want you to put your Tootsie Roll in my basket.”

“If you think I’m sexy now, you should see what I turn into at midnight.”

“Hi boo-tiful.”

“You must be tired because you’ve been running through my nightmares all night.”

“You look so good, you’re making my vagina rise from the dead.”

“Is that candy in your pocket or are you just happy to see me?”

“Wanna find out how many licks it takes to get to the center of my Tootsie Pop?”

“My real costume is at home in a box under my bed.”

“Trick or treat at my place and I guarantee you’ll get a full-size Snickers.”

“You are dead sexy. Literally.”

“I want a taste of your Milky Way.”

Please add yours in comments.

Original by The Frisky