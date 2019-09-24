14 Great Moments In Celebrity Sideboob

Dragana Stepicby:

September 24, 2019

Celebs

1. Jennifer Lawrence

Source: The Frisky

Jennifer Lawrence is on the cover of Rolling Stone, and she looks amazing (does she ever not?), wearing heavy black eyeliner and a sheer white T-shirt that gives a clear view of sideboob. And then inside the mag, she wears an extremely low-cut red swimsuit (how “Baywatch”!) that reveals what might be a new type of cleavage — insideboob. Sure, she might be a bit more covered up than other celebrities who have shown us some sideboob (ahem, Lauren Conrad), but hey, it still counts. Speaking of those other celebrities, click through to check out some legendary sideboob moments from Hollywood’s biggest stars…

2. Anne Hathaway Sideboob

Source: Wanda

This classic photo of Anne Hathaway in 2006 shows pretty much all the sideboob you can get without it technically being a nip slip.

3. Scarlett Johansson Sideboob

Source: Reddit

Scarlett Johansson also once wore a brown dress with over-the-top sideboob. Guess the color really makes the flash of skin obvious?

4. Beyonce Sideboob

Source: buzzfeed

When Beyonce took a trip to Paris last year, it seems that she forgot to pack any bras or tops with backs. In other words, she rocked some serious sideboob in a variety outfits. Skintillating! [Buzzfeed]

5. Rihanna Sideboob

Source: GotCeleb

Rihanna showed nothing but sideboob in the video for Kanye West’s “All of the Lights.”

6. Lindsay Lohan Sideboob

Source: imagefaq

Lindsay Lohan has had more than one sideboob moment.

7. Katy Perry Sideboob

Source: Amazon

Katy Perry showed off her sideboob in an August issue of Rolling Stone. Though not sure fishnets are the best choice for a day at the beach?

8. Rachel McAdams Sideboob

Source: Reddit

At the premiere of “Morning Glory,” Rachel McAdams showed you don’t have to have a lot up top to show sideboob.

9. Mariah Carey Sideboob

Source: Pinterest

I’m sort of traumatized by Mariah Carey’s World Music Awards dress from 2008.

10. Angelina Jolie Sideboob

Source: Ballin’ on a Budget

A classic Angelina Jolie sideboob image.

11. Natalie Portman Sideboob

Source: Reddit

Natalie Portman’s sideboob made the rounds on the interwebs in 2007.

12. Miley Cyrus Sideboob

Source: Reddit

Miley Cyrus’ sideboob went shopping in 2009.

13. Cameron Diaz Sideboob

Source: Pinterest

In the January issue of Marie Claire UK, Cameron Diaz showed her vertical cleavage.

14. Jessica Biel Sideboob

Source: Reddit

Jessica Biel revealed some sideboob in a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta dress.

Original by The Frisky

Last modified: September 24, 2019

About the Author:

Dragana Stepic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy